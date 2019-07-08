Police officers needed

In a time of increasing crime rates, one could imagine there would be a greater need for law enforcement officers.
Departments across the area, across the state, and even bordering states are experiencing issues with recruiting new officers.
Mineral Area College Public Safety Director/Criminal Justice Instructor Rich Flotron said MAC Law Enforcement Academy is seeing a large influx of recruiting for new officers.
“Just last week we had officials from Overland, Kansas Police Department come in to recruit (new officers),” said Flotron.
Flotron said departments in the St. Louis area and across the state are raising their starting pay in hope of keeping up with the demand for officers.
“We are currently experiencing a 98 percent job placement rate for our graduates,” said Flotron. “If someone can pass the background and testing, their chances of becoming employed are extremely high right now.”
He said that with Prop P tax increases that are passing in many municipalities, many of the recruits are accepting positions in the low to mid $50,000 range.
Flotron said that departments are coming out to the campus and testing and interviewing soon-to-be graduates in an effort to hire them quickly without the competition of other agencies.
“Lately our minority recruits have been most heavily recruited,” said Flotron, “as our female graduates are often most heavily recruited.”
He said students at MAC Law Enforcement Academy receive some of the best, cutting edge training around.
“We are truly a regional law enforcement training center,” said Flotron. “We strive to bring in the best trained, most educated instructors to teach in our program.”
He said many of the instructors at MAC have previously been police chiefs, supervisors, federal agents, troopers, as well as municipal and county officers.
“The college administration has been very good to our program and allowed us to have cutting-edge training equipment including a firearms training simulator and a driving simulator,” said Flotron.
The college also has their own firearms range located at St. Joe State Park near the college campus.
Flotron said individuals who graduate do not have to serve as a police officer.
“Many of our recruits are employed by municipalities and sheriff’s departments across the state but many will work for the highway patrol or even go to a federal agency,” said Flotron. “Some have even chosen to become investigators for the Missouri Department of Corrections, dignitary protection details, and corporate security.”
Mineral Area College has a police academy program that is full-time and 1,000 hours. This program runs from August through May as well as a full-time evening program that begins in January and ends in December.
He said both academies are eligible for full financial aid and graduates have 46 hours toward an Associate of Applied Science Degree, lacking only 16 hours needed for completion.
“All classes a student would need to obtain the AAS degree can be taken online,” said Flotron.
“The basic academy consist of 600 hours of standard police officer training," he said. "The academy also has an additional 400 hours of advanced training that consists of crime scene investigator certification, Taser certification, DWI training, crisis intervention training, as well as many other certifications and trainings that are critical for today’s police officers."
Flotron said the academy has about a 90 percent graduation rate, noting that he typically loses about 10 percent of a class due to financial, legal, personal, or health-related reasons.
“For anyone interested in becoming a police officer, now is the perfect time to act,” said Flotron.
Individuals interested in learning more about the academy or to apply for admission can do so online at www.mineralarea.edu or by calling the Department of Public Safety at 573-518-2148.
