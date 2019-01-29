Try 1 month for 99¢
Police seeking jewel thief

This surveillance footage shows the suspect in a jewelry theft leaving the Desloge Walmart Supercenter late Monday evening. Police are still looking for the suspect.

 Courtesy of Desloge PD

Authorities are seeking assistance locating a man who committed a brasen theft Monday evening.

According to Chief of Police James Bullock, of the Desloge Police Department, the suspect entered the Desloge Walmart Supercenter just after 8 p.m. The suspect went to the jewelry department and managed to disable the locks on the jewelry counters. According to Bullock, the suspect then loaded up with jewelry from the display cases.

“The value of all items stolen is (approximately) $13,000” said Bullock.

Anyone who knows the identity or whereabouts of the jewelry thief is asked to contact the Desloge Police Department at 573-431-1463 or Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

