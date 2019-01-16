St. Francois County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Vineyard filed charges on Tuesday against a Park Hills man who allegedly went on a shoplifting spree in November.
Chase Coplin, 21, of Park Hills, has been charged with Class D felony stealing.
According to the probable cause statement by Farmington Police Department, on Nov. 16, an officer was dispatched to JCPenney to take a report of a shoplifting incident that occurred the day prior.
According to court documents, the store employee advised that the man, along with two other individuals who could not be identified, began selecting clothing from the men’s department.
Coplin selected several clothing items and then entered the Sephora Store, located inside JCPenney. The report states that Coplin selected several boxes of cologne and placed them in his cart with the clothing items. Coplin then went to exit the store through the salon entrance.
A salon employee reported asking Coplin if he would like her to watch his cart while he used the restroom. Coplin replied, “I’m leaving with the cart.” Thinking he was joking, the employee responded with, “no, you’re not.”
At this point, according to the report, Coplin told the salon employee, “if you try and stop me, I will assault you.” Coplin then left with the merchandise.
The probable cause statement reports that later that day, Coplin posted two videos to Snapchat. The first showed each stolen item with the caption, “fresh outa jcp an i aint even payin nothin.”
The second video showed the stolen merchandise as well as security tags that had been burned off or removed illegally. This video also showed two other individuals in the room.
According to the report, both videos showed Coplin’s username in the top left corners as “Chase Coplin.” The video was provided to authorities by a store employee who was friends with Coplin on the social media site.
The store also provided security footage of Coplin with the stolen items. The store reported the total value of items stolen came to $1,662.50.
Coplin has an active warrant from October for Class D felony tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree and misdemeanor property damage in the second degree out of Park Hills. His bond for this warrant is $5,000.
Authorities went to arrest Coplin at his Park Hills residence, but were unable to locate him. He is still being sought by authorities at this time. Coplin's bond is set at $5,000 for the new charges as well.
Anyone having information on Coplin’s whereabouts can contact the Farmington Police Department at 573-756-6686, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department at 573-431-2777, or Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.