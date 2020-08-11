Possible COVID-19 case in Wash Co jail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Washington County Health Department said it was notified about a possible COVID-positive inmate at the Washington County Jail on Tuesday. It was confirmed by Sheriff Zach Jacobsen and the Washington County Memorial Hospital.

The health department said the appropriate notifications were made and the following actions were implemented:

State approved testing was done facility wide – this was coordinated by the Washington County Health Department and performed by the Washington County Ambulance District. Great Mines supplied the testing media.

PPE was provided and avenues to maintain PPE were set in place.

FITT testing was provided by the Washington County Ambulance to necessary jail staff.

Plans are ongoing on implementing protocols to keep inmates and staff safe.

At this time, results are pending. Counts reported by the Washington County Health Department will reflect whether any positives are related to the county jail starting today. They reported three new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 97 cases and 29 active cases.

The St. Francois County Health Center reported 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.