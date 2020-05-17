POSTPONED! County seniors to be honored with parade

UPDATE: Due to rain, the parade has been rescheduled for May 31.
An enthusiastic crowd of family, friends, community members and staff will greet West County High School Class of 2020 seniors Sunday afternoon.
Seniors who are participating in the special parade should wear their cap and gown and line up in their vehicles Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the high school.
With the delayed graduation date not yet confirmed, people wanted to do something special now to recognize the seniors. These students’ senior year has certainly not gone as planned, yet they are finding various ways to celebrate.
This parade is proof of the community’s support. It’s a creative, yet safe, way to celebrate these graduates during the year of COVID-19.
The parade begins at 2 p.m. at the high school. Students will travel down Highway 8 through Leadwood, past the city park and then by the superintendent’s office, past C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home and back to the high school. (See the map for more details.)
Anyone who attends the parade is encouraged to wear West County school colors and make signs to hold up. Social distancing should be practiced along the parade route.
Nikki Simily is a staff member at West County. Her daughter, Makenzie, is a graduating senior.
After talking to many different people, Simily wanted to come up with a special way to honor the Class of 2020. Normally the seniors do a walk-through in their caps and gowns at the different buildings on campus. Since that did not happen this year, the idea of a parade became the replacement for the walk-through.
“I thought of this idea because I was thinking that the seniors lost their walk-through in their caps and gowns and didn’t get to see all the kids and teachers on the last day of school,” said Simily. “They high-five and get signs and cards from the younger kids as they walk through the buildings. They’re missing out on all this.”
Simily said this parade is their “walk-through in style, just by car instead.”
Several senior students worked as cadet teachers this year throughout the district. This will also be their chance to see the students they helped throughout the school year.
“So I thought it would be nice for the kids to get to see the seniors one last time,” said Simily.
West County employees Laura Richardson and Pam Hardy assisted Simily with the planning and then Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman approved the event.
A special “senior day” is being planned for the West County Class of 2020 to take place soon. This day will be one full of food, games, music and plenty of fun for the seniors. When the details are confirmed, the graduates will be informed of the details so they can plan to attend to celebrate with their classmates.
“A lot of the seniors are excited about the parade,” said Simily, “and I know a lot of the community is too. They have been saying how neat it is to keep recognizing the seniors and to let them see how proud the community is of them despite this trying time.”
With all of the disruptions and canceled activities and sports, the seniors have missed out on many things this year.
“Their senior year is supposed to be such a fun and memorable time in these students’ lives,” said Simily. “We want to show our seniors how much they are truly loved.”
Simily said she is “so proud of this senior class.”
“These kids have grown up together,” she said. “This group is filled with lots of families who have been friends since they were in high school themselves. So I wanted to make sure these students receive the recognition they deserve.”
Other organizations are planning similar parades for other school districts. We will have stories on each of the parades and parade routes.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
