POSTPONED! County seniors to be honored with parade

After talking to many different people, Simily wanted to come up with a special way to honor the Class of 2020. Normally the seniors do a walk-through in their caps and gowns at the different buildings on campus. Since that did not happen this year, the idea of a parade became the replacement for the walk-through.

“I thought of this idea because I was thinking that the seniors lost their walk-through in their caps and gowns and didn’t get to see all the kids and teachers on the last day of school,” said Simily. “They high-five and get signs and cards from the younger kids as they walk through the buildings. They’re missing out on all this.”

Simily said this parade is their “walk-through in style, just by car instead.”

Several senior students worked as cadet teachers this year throughout the district. This will also be their chance to see the students they helped throughout the school year.

“So I thought it would be nice for the kids to get to see the seniors one last time,” said Simily.

West County employees Laura Richardson and Pam Hardy assisted Simily with the planning and then Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman approved the event.