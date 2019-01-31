Potosi Fire District begins new program

In an effort to provide better service to the citizens of the district, Potosi Fire Protection District began a new program Monday morning.
The program, referred to as the “Duty Program” by Lt. Robert Lange of the district, will ensure that there are always two people on duty to respond to emergency calls.
According to Lange, 95 percent of the department is volunteer staff.
“The chief is a paid staff member and works typically from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday,” said Lange.
“The goal of the program is to ensure that no one runs alone,” said Lange. He said that he has been trying to implement this program for two years and is glad to see it finally come to fruition.
Lange said that previously a firefighter may respond first to a call and end up on the scene alone.
“This is very dangerous if you end up with a rescue situation and that (firefighter) has to go in a structure being the only one on scene,” said Lange.
Lange said the new program will allow one person to begin working and the other to relay information to other emergency personnel who are on the way.
“This can be important if we need specific equipment or need emergency medical staff right away,” said Lange.
Lange said the new program also gives the volunteer officers more responsibility and allows time for the chief and assistant chief, who go non-stop, to have a break.
The new program, according to Lange, will allow one of the lead staff to always be on duty. Lange said the lead staff may be paired with new or less experienced staff.
“In any event, two officers will always be at the firehouse,” said Lange. “We will work 12-hour shifts, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.”
Lange said the firehouse will be staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Lange noted that in a typical volunteer department, it takes about one to two minutes for the 911 operator to gather information and the call to be dispatched. Once dispatched, Lange said that depending on where firefighters live, it can take a wide range of time to get to the fire house. And then, according to Lange, you have the time to get to the scene.
“Keep in mind that a mobile home that catches fire is completely gone in seven minutes,” said Lange.
According to Lange, the new program means that the two individuals on duty at any given time can respond immediately from the firehouse.
“The goal of this program,” said Lange, “is that we want to provide the best service we can to our taxpayers and keep our officers safe.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.