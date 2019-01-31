Try 1 month for 99¢
Potosi Fire District begins new program

Potosi Fire Protection District has begun a new program to keep firefighters safer. 

In an effort to provide better service to the citizens of the district, Potosi Fire Protection District began a new program Monday morning.

The program, referred to as the “Duty Program” by Lt. Robert Lange of the district, will ensure that there are always two people on duty to respond to emergency calls.

According to Lange, 95 percent of the department is volunteer staff.

“The chief is a paid staff member and works typically from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday,” said Lange.

“The goal of the program is to ensure that no one runs alone,” said Lange. He said that he has been trying to implement this program for two years and is glad to see it finally come to fruition.

Lange said that previously a firefighter may respond first to a call and end up on the scene alone.

“This is very dangerous if you end up with a rescue situation and that (firefighter) has to go in a structure being the only one on scene,” said Lange.

Lange said the new program will allow one person to begin working and the other to relay information to other emergency personnel who are on the way.

“This can be important if we need specific equipment or need emergency medical staff right away,” said Lange.

Lange said the new program also gives the volunteer officers more responsibility and allows time for the chief and assistant chief, who go non-stop, to have a break.

The new program, according to Lange, will allow one of the lead staff to always be on duty. Lange said the lead staff may be paired with new or less experienced staff.

“In any event, two officers will always be at the firehouse,” said Lange. “We will work 12-hour shifts, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.”

Lange said the firehouse will be staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Lange noted that in a typical volunteer department, it takes about one to two minutes for the 911 operator to gather information and the call to be dispatched. Once dispatched, Lange said that depending on where firefighters live, it can take a wide range of time to get to the fire house. And then, according to Lange, you have the time to get to the scene.

“Keep in mind that a mobile home that catches fire is completely gone in seven minutes,” said Lange.

According to Lange, the new program means that the two individuals on duty at any given time can respond immediately from the firehouse.

“The goal of this program,” said Lange, “is that we want to provide the best service we can to our taxpayers and keep our officers safe.”

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

