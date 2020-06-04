Potosi fourth grader to compete in national math contest

A fourth grader has made history at his school.
Thomas Brueggen is a student at Potosi’s Trojan Intermediate School. He and 22 other students are part of the school’s Mathletes Math Team.
The group competed at the Missouri Council of Teachers of Mathematics Contest held at Mineral Area College in January. The school has entered the contest for the last 10 years. Seven area schools attended this year with more than 100 students participating in the qualifying round of competition.
The Trojan Intermediate group of students entered the contest and won more awards than any other school.
Students earned awards in the top five scores in the categories of number sense, target, sprint, team and overall winners. Number sense is a mental math test with 80 questions in which students complete within 10 minutes. The target round is problem solving with four pairs of questions. Students are given six minutes to solve each pair. The sprint round is a multiple-choice test which contains 30 questions to complete in 40 minutes. The team test consists of 10 questions to solve in 20 minutes in teams of four or fewer students.
All students in the overall category earned a chance to compete at the regional contest April 4 at Southeast Missouri State University. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this competition shifted to an online format. Several students qualified for the regional contest: fourth graders Brueggen, Saybn Brown, Sophia Murphy, Paige Robart, Chloe Rowe, Presley Smith and Lucas Stark; fifth graders Daniel Dinger, Adalynn Gibson, Gavin Mosier, Carter Pyatt, Kanaan Wilson; and sixth graders Emily Brewer, Daniel Li, Lane Revelle and Peyton Rowe.
When the regional contest also moved to an online format, only seven students were able to enter the contest: fourth graders Brown, Brueggen, Robart and Smith; fifth grader Pyatt; and sixth graders Brewer and Li.
Only 10 students who finished in the top 10 of their grade levels advanced to the state contest on May 2 in Columbia. But due to the pandemic, this competition was also moved to an online format.
Three students – Brueggen, Smith and Pyatt – advanced to the state-level contest.
Brueggen won at the state contest and is now heading to the national-level competition at Texas A&M University. The event was originally scheduled for June 13 but has been pushed back to a later date in the summer in hopes to have the students compete in-person at the contest.
He is the son of Josh and Kelly Brueggen.
“We are so very proud of Thomas,” said Kelly. “He has worked very hard since September to improve himself.”
She said he spent many hours preparing for the state contest and learning new material so he could be prepared.
The students are led by Math Team sponsors Portia Boyer, Brook Dickinson and Amanda Hedgecorth. Potosi High School junior Emma Boyer has also helped tutor the students.
"We are so proud of the Mathletes for accepting the challenge to learn new math skills and to go further in math than they ever have before,” said Dickinson. “Their hard work and dedication are greatly appreciated.”
Dickinson, who has been at Trogan Intermediate for 18 years, has been the gifted teacher for grades 5-12 for the last 12 years. She has co-sponsored the team with Boyer for the last 10 years. Hedgecorth is the K-4 gifted teacher and has also co-sponsored the math team for 9 years.
Brueggen is in the gifted program and will be in Dickinson’s class this coming school year.
“Thomas loves math and puts in extra time to challenge himself and learn new math skills at a higher level,” said Dickinson. “He is also eager to learn math and competing at the national level is a well-earned honor.”
She said everyone at Trojan Intermediate is proud of him and they are “ecstatic to have a Potosi Trojan achieve this remarkable honor and we have great confidence in Thomas that he will do his very best.”
Brueggen is only one of 10 Missouri fourth-grade students to advance to the national contest.
He said he was a “little bit surprised” but is very excited to make it this far in the competition. He is nervous about competing at the national level.
“I had great scores (first place) in some tests but not in all of them, so I still have a lot of room to improve,” he said.
His love for mathematics began at an early age.
“When I was younger I practiced a lot of math facts when I was little with my grandma for fun,” he said, “and I’ve just kept at it. I do really enjoy it!”
Brueggen has been using flash cards and watching Khan Academy and YouTube videos to prepare for the contest.
He said math and science are his favorite subjects. When he isn’t preparing for the math competition, he enjoys swimming, reading Harry Potter books and playing computer games.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.