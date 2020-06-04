Potosi fourth grader to compete in national math contest

"We are so proud of the Mathletes for accepting the challenge to learn new math skills and to go further in math than they ever have before,” said Dickinson. “Their hard work and dedication are greatly appreciated.”

Dickinson, who has been at Trogan Intermediate for 18 years, has been the gifted teacher for grades 5-12 for the last 12 years. She has co-sponsored the team with Boyer for the last 10 years. Hedgecorth is the K-4 gifted teacher and has also co-sponsored the math team for 9 years.

Brueggen is in the gifted program and will be in Dickinson’s class this coming school year.

“Thomas loves math and puts in extra time to challenge himself and learn new math skills at a higher level,” said Dickinson. “He is also eager to learn math and competing at the national level is a well-earned honor.”

She said everyone at Trojan Intermediate is proud of him and they are “ecstatic to have a Potosi Trojan achieve this remarkable honor and we have great confidence in Thomas that he will do his very best.”

Brueggen is only one of 10 Missouri fourth-grade students to advance to the national contest.