 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Potosi intermediate school teacher dies
0 comments
alert top story

Potosi intermediate school teacher dies

{{featured_button_text}}
Potosi intermediate school teacher dies
potosi school district

For the second time this year, the Potosi School District is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher.

Superintendent Alex McCaul reported the death of intermediate school teacher Deidre Moyers on Friday.

“Ms. Moyers was a wonderful teacher, loved by her students and fellow staff members,” McCaul said in a letter posted on Facebook. “She had an enormous passion for her students to succeed, which was demonstrated in her teaching on a daily basis. Her commitment to students and love for learning has touched many students over the years. Those same students, as well as our staff and community, will dearly miss Ms. Moyers.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In a Facebook post on Dec. 9, her church — Fellowship FWB Church in Park Hills — said Moyers had been battling COVID-19. They then posted that she passed away on Thursday night.

“Our deepest sympathies go the Moyers family and her many beloved friends and coworkers,” McCaul said. “We care deeply for all those affected by this tragic loss.”

At the beginning of the school year, Potosi lost middle school teacher AshLee DeMarinis to the virus.

“The loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students,” McCaul’s letter said.

“Our district has a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. The district will have counselors and administration available for any students or staff member who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding the loss.”

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Paint the County Red
Local News

Paint the County Red

For several years, Farmington and North County school districts have had a fundraising competition in the autumn starting with a football game…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News