Potosi intermediate school teacher dies

For the second time this year, the Potosi School District is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher.

Superintendent Alex McCaul reported the death of intermediate school teacher Deidre Moyers on Friday.

“Ms. Moyers was a wonderful teacher, loved by her students and fellow staff members,” McCaul said in a letter posted on Facebook. “She had an enormous passion for her students to succeed, which was demonstrated in her teaching on a daily basis. Her commitment to students and love for learning has touched many students over the years. Those same students, as well as our staff and community, will dearly miss Ms. Moyers.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a Facebook post on Dec. 9, her church — Fellowship FWB Church in Park Hills — said Moyers had been battling COVID-19. They then posted that she passed away on Thursday night.

“Our deepest sympathies go the Moyers family and her many beloved friends and coworkers,” McCaul said. “We care deeply for all those affected by this tragic loss.”

At the beginning of the school year, Potosi lost middle school teacher AshLee DeMarinis to the virus.

“The loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students,” McCaul’s letter said.

“Our district has a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. The district will have counselors and administration available for any students or staff member who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding the loss.”

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.