Potosi man arrested for sex crime

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Hedgecorth filed charges on Thursday afternoon in a sex crime case that had been investigated by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Technical Assistance Team (STAT).
Melvin Christeson, 52, of Potosi, has been charged with three counts of felony statutory sodomy in the first degree.
According to the probable cause statement, on Oct. 2, 2018, the sheriff’s department requested that the STAT team assist with an active child sexual abuse investigation.
STAT is a specialized unit within the Missouri Department of Social Services, Children’s Division, that assists law enforcement agencies in investigating crimes against children.
The female victim, under the age of 10, participated in a forensic interview on Oct. 22 at the Child Advocacy Center in Farmington. According to official documents, during the interview the victim stated that when she was three years old Christeson took her clothes off. She said Christeson was naked at the time. She also said Christeson took photos of her with his phone while she was naked.
Court documents state that law enforcement officials made contact with Christeson at his residence on Jan. 2 and he agreed to a voluntary interview at the Park Hills Police Department.
The report states that during the interview Christeson disclosed that he had been released from the Missouri Department of Corrections in August 2015 after serving a 15 years sentence for a sexual offense against a child.
He explained that in December of 2015 he took up residence with a family in Cadet and lived there for about four or five weeks.
According to the probable cause statement, Christeson admitted that he had too much to drink one night and passed out. He stated that when he woke up the young girl was on top of him. He admitted to touching the girl’s privates.
In addition, he admitted taking nude photographs of the girl with a flip-style cell phone. He told investigators he later deleted the photos because he was afraid someone would find them.
Christeson is currently being held in the Washington County Jail on a $200,000 bond and is to have no contact with anyone under the age of 17 if he bonds out. Christeson is registered as a sex offender.
