A Washington County man has been charged with several counts of stealing and forgery, as well as possession of a controlled substance.
Alex Pruett, 25, was charged on Friday with five counts of forgery, two counts each of stealing and possession of a controlled substance and one count of misdemeanor possession.
According to a probable cause statement, on Dec. 31, Pruett attempted to cash a stolen check made out to himself in the amount of $500. In his possession, at the time, was another $200 check made out to himself.
According to the victim, she had not written any checks to Pruett and the checks had been stolen.
According to another probable cause statement, on Jan. 5, Pruett was at his mother’s residence along with his uncle who had stored some of his possessions in the garage. The report says that Pruett excused himself to go outside and smoke.
According to the report, after being gone for an exceptionally long period of time, Deborah Pruett went outside to look for her son. She stated that she heard a rustling coming from the garage and went back into the house and locked the door.
The report states that on this night the following items were reported stolen: an HP laptop valued at $1,715, an Alienware gaming desktop valued at $4,000, a Gentron 10,000 watt generator valued at $800, multiple gaming systems and accessories, and various power tools.
The total reported value of all items stolen was just more than $18,000.
The report also states that on Jan. 22, Pruett was pulled over for a traffic stop. At that time, Pruett was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and his vehicle was towed. Inside the vehicle, along with the controlled substance, were 116 blank checks belonging to his uncle, his uncle’s Nebraska driver’s license, and three checks belonging to his uncle made out to Alex Pruett, each in the amount of $200.
Pruett is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.