Try 1 month for 99¢

A Washington County man has been charged with several counts of stealing and forgery, as well as possession of a controlled substance.

Alex Pruett, 25, was charged on Friday with five counts of forgery, two counts each of stealing and possession of a controlled substance and one count of misdemeanor possession.

According to a probable cause statement, on Dec. 31, Pruett attempted to cash a stolen check made out to himself in the amount of $500. In his possession, at the time, was another $200 check made out to himself.

According to the victim, she had not written any checks to Pruett and the checks had been stolen.

According to another probable cause statement, on Jan. 5, Pruett was at his mother’s residence along with his uncle who had stored some of his possessions in the garage. The report says that Pruett excused himself to go outside and smoke.

According to the report, after being gone for an exceptionally long period of time, Deborah Pruett went outside to look for her son. She stated that she heard a rustling coming from the garage and went back into the house and locked the door.

The report states that on this night the following items were reported stolen: an HP laptop valued at $1,715, an Alienware gaming desktop valued at $4,000, a Gentron 10,000 watt generator valued at $800, multiple gaming systems and accessories, and various power tools.

The total reported value of all items stolen was just more than $18,000.

The report also states that on Jan. 22, Pruett was pulled over for a traffic stop. At that time, Pruett was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and his vehicle was towed. Inside the vehicle, along with the controlled substance, were 116 blank checks belonging to his uncle, his uncle’s Nebraska driver’s license, and three checks belonging to his uncle made out to Alex Pruett, each in the amount of $200.

Pruett is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
1
0

Load comments