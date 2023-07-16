Matthew James Digby, 22, of Potosi was charged with two firearms felonies and one count of misdemeanor assault following a reported disturbance on June 18. According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Digby was in an altercation with an unidentified female.

The report states Digby prevented the unidentified woman from leaving a residence while they were arguing. Digby was pulled over by police after allegedly leaving the scene of the altercation.

The report states that a search of Digby’s vehicle during his arrest resulted in the finding of a sawed-off shotgun by police. Missouri state and federal laws prohibit the possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Digby is currently out of jail on a $25,000 bond with special conditions. A bond appearance hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Washington County Courthouse.