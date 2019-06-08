{{featured_button_text}}

When one thinks of bowling, certain images always come to mind. In the movies, there's typically thick cigarette smoke and older people drinking beer. Of course, everyone knows about the shoes.

What one typically doesn’t see is a teenage boy stealing the show which makes Garrett Jolly, 18, of Potosi, stand out above the crowd.

Last week at the Capital Plaza Convention Center in Jefferson City, Jolly was named the Missouri State USBC Male Youth Bowler of the Year. USBC is the United States Bowling Conference which is the national governing body of bowling.

Jolly is a 2019 graduate of Potosi High School and is the son of Brian and Sarah Jolly.

“I’m very excited about this award; it was a huge surprise!” said Jolly.

Jolly has been bowling for 12 years and has participated in numerous tournaments and won many awards. Jolly’s high game is 299 and his high series is 809. Jolly was the Missouri State Singles Champion in 2018, as well as the Missouri State All Events Champion. Jolly also attended the 2018 National Junior Gold Championship in Dallas, Texas last July.

“I started bowling when I was 4 years old,” said Jolly. “I could barely roll the ball, but bowling has made me the happiest and brought me the most success in my life.”

Jolly said he has met some great people and made many wonderful memories and friends through bowling. Jolly plans to continue his bowling career with Lindenwood University in the fall where he will major in computer science.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

