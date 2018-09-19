Subscribe for 17¢ / day
One injured in crash
File photo

A Potosi woman received moderate injuries in a one-vehicle crash that took place at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on Route P, half a mile south of Bates Creek Road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a northbound 2014 Kia Cadenza driven by Darlene G. Seibel, 68, of Potosi, traveled off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected, returned to the roadway, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Seibel was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by the Washington County Ambulance District where she was treated for moderate injuries. She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred.

The car was reported as being totaled.

