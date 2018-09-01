Subscribe for 17¢ / day

A cat and nine kittens at the Desloge Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge Pound

573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control

Litter of four kittens are 8 weeks old, very friendly and on stray hold through Sept. 6.

Momma cat plus her litter of five kittens are rescue only or returned to owner because kittens are underage. On stray hold through Sept. 6

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

