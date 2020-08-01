Pound cat, six kittens need loving homes this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three kittens at the Desloge Pound; a cat at the Farmington Pound; and three kittens at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.

Desloge Pound

573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control

Two male and a female kitten are 8 weeks old, very friendly and ready now for adoption.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

A one-year-old cat was picked up in the 500 block of Maple Street. It will be available for adoption Aug. 5.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

Three 10-week-old female kittens are friendly, and available now for adoption.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.