Three cats at the Bonne Terre Pound and 10 cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Bonne Terre Pound

573-358-3513

Cat, gender unknown, is 1 to 2 years old, friendly. It has been in the pound two months.

Male cat is a year old and friendly. He has been in the pound two months.

A 1-year-old cat, gender unknown, is friendly. It has been in the pound two months.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

Male cat is 1 year old and shy.

Female cat is 9 months old and friendly.

Female cat is 1-2 years old and friendly.

Momma cat (none of the kittens survived) is deaf and needs a loving owner.

Kittens, 8-10 weeks old, are friendly.

Female cat is friendly.

Male cat is 8-10 months old and friendly.

Female cat is 1-2 years old and friendly.

Young black cat — gender unknown with medium hair-length — is friendly.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

