{{featured_button_text}}

Two cats at the Farmington Pound; five cats at the Park Hills Pound; four cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and nine cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Male cat is about a year old and friendly.

Male cat is 1 to 2 years old.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

Female cat is 8 to 12 weeks old and friendly.

Male cat is 12 to 14 weeks old and friendly.

Male cat is 8 to 12 weeks old and friendly.

Female cat is 8 to 10 weeks old and friendly

Male cat is 10 to 14 weeks old and friendly.

Bonne Terre Pound

573-358-3513

Cat, gender unknown, is one to two years old and friendly.

Male cat is a year old and friendly.

Cat, gender unknown, is 1 to 2 years old and friendly.

Cat, gender unknown, is a year old and friendly.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

Neutered male cat is vaccinated and friendly, but a touch shy.

Female cat is 18 weeks old and friendly.

Female cat is 1-2 years old and friendly.

Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and friendly.

Cat, gender unknown, is a year old and shy.

Cat is 1-2 years old and friendly.

Two cats are 8-10 weeks old and friendly.

Female cat is friendly.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments