Three cats at the Bismarck Pound; and two cats and two kittens at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Bonne Terre Pound

573-358-3513

Female tortoiseshell cat is very scared.

Two orange and white cats are very friendly.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

Female black cat is pregnant and friendly. Owner reclaim or rescue only.

Female long-haired calico cat is pregnant. Owner reclaim or rescue only.

A black kitten and a tortoiseshell kitten, both around 7 weeks old, will be available for adoption Dec 19.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

