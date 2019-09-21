{{featured_button_text}}

Nineteen cats at the Farmington Pound and five cats at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Female cat is about 3 months old. She was found under the hood of a car at Burger King.

Male young adult cat is injured or blind in left eye.

A black cat and a long-haired tabby cat are 6 months old.

Female cat is about 3-4 months old.

Male cat is about 3-4 months old.

Cat, gender unknown, is about 4 months old.

Male cat is about a year old.

Friendly cat is about 6-9 months. It was surrendered by its owner, so no stray hold.

Female cat — possibly pregnant — is about 2 years old. She was surrendered by her owner, so no stray hold.

Friendly cat is about 6-9 months old. It was surrendered by its owner, so no stray hold.

Male cat is about 9 months old. He was surrendered by his owner, so no stray hold.

Male cat is about 6-9 months old. He was surrendered by his owner, so no stray hold.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Male cat is about 3-4 months old and friendly.

Female cat is 12 weeks old.

“Wild” female cat is about a year old.

Kittens — genders unknown, but probably males — are 6 to 7 weeks old.

"Wild" female cat.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

Female cat is 2 to 3 months old and friendly.

Female momma cat is friendly.

Female tabby cat is 2 to 3 months old and friendly.

Male cat is 10 to 12 weeks old and friendly.

Female cat is 10-12 weeks old.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments