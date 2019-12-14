{{featured_button_text}}

A cat at the Farmington Pound; three cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and nine cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Female cat is about 3 years old, friendly and available for adoption Dec. 18.

Bonne Terre Pound

573-358-3513

Cat, gender unknown, is a year old, friendly and available now for adoption.

Male cat is a year old, friendly and available now for adoption.

Cat, gender unknown, is 1 to 2 years old, friendly and available now for adoption.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

Male cat is a year old, shy, fully vetted and available now for adoption.

Female cat is 9 months old, friendly, fully vetted and available now for adoption.

Female cat is 1-2 years old, friendly, fully vetted and available now for adoption.

Momma cat needs a home. None of her kittens survived. She’s available now for adoption.

Kittens, 8-10 weeks old are friendly and available now for adoption.

Female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

Owner surrendered male cat is 8-10 months old, friendly and available now for adoption.

Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and not friendly. It may be good for a barn home. It is available now for adoption.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

