Pound pup is looking for his forever home

A male lab mix at Farmington Animal Control is looking for a home where he can be loved and cared for.

The dog is described as “a sweetie at heart” who is good with other dogs, but doesn’t like to share his food.

Anyone interested in adopting this animal can call Officer Boyd with Farmington Animal Control at 573-631-9521. Animal control is located at 1650 Vargo Road and open from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

