Pound pup needs to find its owner or a new adoptive family

A dog at the Park Hills Pound is seeking her owner or a new home where she can be loved and cared for.

Contact the animal control officer at 573-431-3577. The animal shelter, located at 65 Sports Complex Road, is open 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Female, mixed-breed dog weighs approximately 35 pounds. The animal control officer reports that she is friendly and playful.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds, and at least five days at the Desloge Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

