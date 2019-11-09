{{featured_button_text}}

A dog and four cats at the Farmington Pound; three dogs and four cats at the Park Hills Pound; four cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and eight cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Neutered male Jack Russell/Chihuahua mix named “Max” is 8 years old, housebroken and loves cats and kids. He is slow to warm up to adults but is loving once he gets to know you. Max doesn't do well with other dogs.

Male cat is about a year old, friendly and available now.

Male cat is 1 to 2 years old and available now.

Male cat named “Garfield” is 10 months old. He was surrendered by his owner and available for adoption now.

Female cat named “Shasta” is 14 months old. named Shasta. He was surrendered by his owner and available for adoption now.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

Male pit bull mix is 2-4 years old. The officer reports that this big-eared cutie is very friendly and loving.

Male lab mix is 2-4 years old. The officer reports that this handsome guy is very friendly.

Female lab mix is 4-6 months old. This beautiful girl is still just a baby. The officer reports that she's a typical friendly and playful pup.

Male cat is 12 to 14 weeks old, friendly and available for adoption now. He urgently needs a new home now!

Male cat is 8 to 12 weeks old, friendly and available for adoption now.

Male cat is 10-14 weeks old, friendly, and available for adoption now.

Female cat is 8 to 10 weeks old, friendly and available for adoption now.

Bonne Terre Pound

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

573-358-3513

Cat, gender unknown, is 1 to 2 years old, friendly and available for adoption now.

Male cat is a year old, friendly and available for adoption now.

Cat, gender unknown, is 1 to 2 years old, friendly and available for adoption now.

Cat, gender unknown, is a year old, friendly and available for adoption now.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

Male cat is a year old, shy and available for adoption now.

Female cat is 1-2 years old, friendly and available for adoption now.

Female cat is 9 months old, friendly and available for adoption now.

Female cat is 1-2 years old, friendly and available for adoption now.

Momma cat is friendly and available for adoption now. None of her kittens survived.

Two 8-10-week-old cats are friendly and available for adoption now.

Female cat is friendly and available for adoption now.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments