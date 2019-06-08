{{featured_button_text}}

Five dogs and a bunch of cats and kittens at the Farmington Pound; a cat at the Bonne Terre Pound; and several cats and kittens at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Male Catahoula mix is approximately 1 year old.

Male scruffy mix was found at the Farmington firehouse running around with a yellow lab.

Female lab mix is 1-2 years old.

Male chocolate lab mix walks with a limp on his left hind leg.

Male pit bull mix is approximately 18 months old. The animal control officer describes this dog as friendly and laid back. He was surrendered to animal control by his owner due to a move. He is said to be housebroken and knows a few commands.

Two black and white cats

Two orange and white cats

Male tabby/white is 2-3 years old and may need a barn home.

Gray/white cat is 1-2 years old. Its gender is unknown, and it may need a barn home.

Two gray cats may need a barn home.

A litter of black and black with white kittens need homes.

Orange kitten is very scared, but easily tamed.

White with black cat

Black mother cat with tabby and white kittens

Bonne Terre Pound

573-358-3513

Male orange/white young adult cat is very friendly.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

Male young adult orange cat is very friendly.

Female calico is young and very friendly.

Sibling kittens are 8 weeks old and very friendly.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

