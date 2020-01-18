{{featured_button_text}}

A cat at the Desloge Pound; three dogs and six cats at the Farmington Pound; a cat at the Bonne Terre Pound; and five cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge Pound

573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control

Only the mother cat is available for adoption. Her kittens are rescue only.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Female mixed breed dog was picked up on Carelton Street.

Male Great Pyrenees mix is 5-month-old.

Seven-year-old dog named Huck was surrendered to animal control by his owners. He is neutered, housebroken, loves to cuddle in bed, knows several commands, loves to play fetch and will even pick up his leash in his mouth when he wants to go for a walk. Potential adopters should note that Huck does not get along with other animals and prefers to be the only pet.

Female cat is friendly and available for adoption now.

Five feral cats, genders unknown, are in need of barn homes.

Bonne Terre Pound

573-358-3513

Cat, gender unknown, is 12 weeks old, friendly and available for adoption Jan. 21.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

Female cat is 1-2 years old, friendly and available now for adoption.

Female cat is 9 months old and friendly and available now for adoption.

Female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

Young female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

Male orange and white cat with a green collar and a very bushy tail is friendly and available now for adoption.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

