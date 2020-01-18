A cat at the Desloge Pound; three dogs and six cats at the Farmington Pound; a cat at the Bonne Terre Pound; and five cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Desloge Pound
573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control
Only the mother cat is available for adoption. Her kittens are rescue only.
Farmington Pound
573-747-1988
Female mixed breed dog was picked up on Carelton Street.
Male Great Pyrenees mix is 5-month-old.
Seven-year-old dog named Huck was surrendered to animal control by his owners. He is neutered, housebroken, loves to cuddle in bed, knows several commands, loves to play fetch and will even pick up his leash in his mouth when he wants to go for a walk. Potential adopters should note that Huck does not get along with other animals and prefers to be the only pet.
Female cat is friendly and available for adoption now.
Five feral cats, genders unknown, are in need of barn homes.
Bonne Terre Pound
You have free articles remaining.
573-358-3513
Cat, gender unknown, is 12 weeks old, friendly and available for adoption Jan. 21.
Fredericktown Pound
573-783-3660, Option 4
Female cat is 1-2 years old, friendly and available now for adoption.
Female cat is 9 months old and friendly and available now for adoption.
Female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.
Young female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.
Male orange and white cat with a green collar and a very bushy tail is friendly and available now for adoption.
To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.
Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.