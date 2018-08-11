Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Three dogs and seven cats at the Farmington Pound; two dogs and a cat at the Park Hills Pound; and 16 cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Female pit bull mix is approximately 2 years old. She was picked up in the 500 block of North Franklin Street in Farmington.

Female dog is approximately 4 years old.

Female lab mix is approximately 1-2 years old.

Orange and white young adult cat may need barn home. It was picked up in the 400 block of West Liberty Street.

Tabby young adult cat is friendly.

Female black young adult cat is friendly.

Female dilute calico young adult cat may need a barn home. She was picked up in the 200 block of West Pine.

Male tabby cat is friendly. He was picked up at Stonebridge Apartments.

May gray cat is friendly. He was picked up at Stonebridge Apartments.

Gray cat is friendly and on stray hold through Aug 14.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

Male shepherd/pit bull mix. The officer reports that this dog is housebroken and very friendly.

Male pit bull mix is 2-3 years old. The officer describes this pup as being very friendly.

Female orange and white female kitten is 12 weeks old, very friendly and on stray hold through Aug 15.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

Female black young adult cat is mom to three weaned kittens. She is very friendly, spayed and up to date on vaccinations.

Three tabby cats about 3 months old are all friendly.

Female tabby cat is mom to two weaned kittens, very friendly, spayed and up to date on vaccinations.

A black kitten and calico kitten are about 4 months old very friendly.

Male tabby long-haired kitten is 10-12 weeks old and very friendly.

Female calico kitten is 3-4 months old and very friendly.

Female tabby kitten is 10 weeks old and shy but friendly.

Male orange kitten is 3-4 months old and very friendly.

Two black and two black and white kittens are very friendly.

Female calico kitten is 10 weeks old and very friendly.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments