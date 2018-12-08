Try 1 month for 99¢

Three cats at the Desloge Pound; two dogs at the Park Hills Pound; seven dogs and eight cats at the Farmington Pound; three cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge Pound

573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control

Female tabby/calico cat is friendly.

Female tabby kitten is 8-10 weeks old.

Female tabby cat was surrendered by its owner and still scared.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

Male lab mix is 1-2 years old.

Male lab mix is 2-3 years old.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

NOTE: Farmington Animal Control has to be emptied by Dec 14.

Male Catahoula mix is approximately 2 years old.

Male Boxer mix is approximately 2 years old.

Male Mastiff mix needs a loving home.

Four 8-month-old puppies were surrendered to animal control when their owners moved. They are all looking for forever families.

Male tabby/white cat may need a barn home or may just be scared.

Black cat, gender unknown, may need a barn home or may just be scared.

Male black cat is friendly and approximately 16 years old. He has cataracts in both eyes and needs a loving home where he can live out the rest of his years. His owner went into a nursing home.

Two orange male cats and two female black 8-week-old kittens who are very friendly and playful need homes.

Female calico kitten is very friendly.

Bonne Terre Pound

573-358-3513

Female tortoiseshell cat is very scared.

Two orange and white young adult cats are very friendly.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

Male black long-haired cat is two years old, very friendly and neutered. He is FIV+ but can live with negative cats as long as they get along. An indoor home is a must.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

