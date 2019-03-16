Try 3 months for $3

Eight cats at the Desloge Pound; four dogs and five cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge Pound

573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control

Long-haired gray/white cat.

Tortoiseshell cat.

Male orange cat.

Young calico cat.

Female calico cat is friendly.

Male black/white cat.

Female tortoiseshell older kitten/young adult cat is very friendly.

Female calico cat, possibly part Persian, is very friendly and on stray hold through March 19.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Two 5-month-old female dogs were surrendered to animal control because they are not good with chickens.

Male hound is 1-2 years old and was surrendered by his owners to animal control.

Female Husky mix is a year old, housebroken and friendly with other dogs.

Male long-haired black cat may need barn home.

Male orange cat may need barn home.

Male orange and white cat is very friendly.

Female calico cat is very friendly.

Male gray/white cat is very friendly.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

