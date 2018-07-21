Two dogs at the Park Hills Pound; two dogs and two cats at the Farmington Pound; a dog at the Bonne Terre Pound; and two cats at the Desloge Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Park Hills Pound
573-431-3122
Female pit bull is 1-2 years old. The officer says this beautiful, green eyed girl is very sweet.
Male shepherd/pit bull mix is housebroken and very friendly.
Farmington Pound
573-747-1988
Male dog is approximately 2 years old. He was found at the storage sheds on Highway 221. The day he came to the pound he escaped his pen, found Officer Boyd in her office and just laid down at her feet. He's an extremely sweet boy who just wants to be with people.
Female pit bull mix is approximately 2 years old. She was picked up near 517 North Franklin Street.
Male cat is three months old. He was picked up at the Sports Complex and is on stray hold until July 25.
Three-month-old cat, gender unknown, was picked up on Short Street. It is on stray hold until July 26.
Bonne Terre Pound
573-358-3513
Male pit bull mix is 3-4 years old. This dog is very friendly and loving. He's been at animal control for quite some time and needs a loving forever home.
Desloge Pound
573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control
Female cat named Kate is 5 to 6 months old. She was picked up on Monroe Street. She’s on stray hold until May 26.
Female cat named Meghan is 3-4 months old. She was picked up on Monroe Street. She’s on stray hold until July 26.
To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.
Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
