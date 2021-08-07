Pound pups, kittens, cats need forever homes now

A cat and 15 kittens at the Desloge Pound; two cats at the Farmington Pound; six dogs and two cats at the Park Hills Pound; three cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and a cat and three kittens at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Desloge
300 N. Lincoln
Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463
URGENT! Four tabby boys and an orange girl. friendly, and approximately 10-11 weeks old now. They are available now for adoption.
URGENT! Three kittens — two males and a female — are 9-10 weeks old, and available now for adoption.
URGENT! Three yellow kittens and a gray kitten are 9-10 weeks old and friendly. They are available now for adoption.
Mom and three 6-7-month-old kittens are friendly. They were found dumped in an alley on South Cantwell Street. They will be available for adoption Tuesday.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wild female cat is 9 months old and available now for adoption.
Adult male cat has possibly been neutered. He is not happy at the pound. The cat was fished out of a car frame and will be available for adoption Tuesday.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Female mixed breed dog is very friendly.
Male Husky is very friendly and loves attention.
Female Chihuahua mix is 13 years old. This sweet senior is in desperate need of a retirement home. The animal control officer reports that she is friendly and loving.
Female pit bull mix is sweet and friendly.
Female pit bull mix is a blue-eyed beauty. She is friendly and looking for a forever home.
Male mixed breed dog is a handsome, friendly boy who is looking for a forever home.
Male cat is very friendly. He was picked up at the Park Hills Sports Complex and available now for adoption.
Female cat is skittish but friendly. She was picked up at the junction of Ashbrook and Keith streets, and is available now for adoption.
Bonne Terre
21 Service Drive
For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050
To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and scared to be in the pound. It is available now for adoption.
Friendly cat, now 8-9 weeks old, was successfully treated for a runny eye and is available now for adoption.
Friendly cat, gender unknown, is friendly and available now for adoption.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friendly female cat is approximately 6 years old. She tested negative for FIV/FeLV and is available now for adoption.
Friendly neutered male cat is 12 weeks old and available now for adoption.
Friendly male cat is 8 weeks old and available now for adoption. He was picked up on St Francis Street.
Friendly female cat is 8 weeks old. She was picked up on St. Francis Street and is available now for adoption.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.