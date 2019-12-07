{{featured_button_text}}

Two dogs and three cats at the Farmington Pound; a dog at the Ste. Genevieve Pound; and three cats at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Male cattle dog mix weighs approximately 40 pounds. He was surrendered to animal control and is up to date on his vaccinations.

Female mixed breed dog was picked up at Kingsway and Hillside in Farmington.

Male blue cat is 9 months old and friendly.

Female swirled gray tabby cat is 2 years old and friendly

Female gray cat is about 9 months old and friendly.

Ste. Genevieve Pound

573-880-8044

Male Beagle was found wearing a green collar. He appears to have been well cared for and is lost. We hope to reunite him with his owner!

Bonne Terre Pound

573-358-3513

Black cat with white bib, gender unknown, is 1 to 2 years old and friendly.

Male swirled gray tabby is a year old and friendly.

Gray cat, gender unknown, is a year old and friendly.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

