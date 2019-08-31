{{featured_button_text}}

Four dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. Call 573-747-1988 for more information.

Two-year-old female was surrendered by her owners to animal control. She loves kids and is housebroken.

Two-year-old male was surrendered by his owners to animal control. He is a friendly boy who loves other dogs, cats, kids and even chickens!

Approximately 2-year-old female shepherd mix was picked up around 415 W Columbia St.

Female terrier mix was picked up around 723 Maple Trail.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

