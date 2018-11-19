Black River Electric Cooperative of Madison County sent four of their lineman to assist with restoring power to areas of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Michael.
Linemen Gary Gresham, Jeremy Rehkop, Seth Revelle and Bobby Myers spent 16 days near Tallahassee, Florida assisting the Talquin Electric Cooperative.
Missouri's electric cooperatives sent 123 lineman from 23 of the state's cooperatives to lend a hand. This is not the first time crews have helped during a disaster. In September, crews traveled to South Carolina to help with repairs after Hurricane Florence.
BREC Communication Specialist Heather Dietiker said Talquin Electric Cooperative in Florida is a 53,000 member cooperative and 98 percent of its members were without power in the wake of Hurricane Michael.
"Crews fought heavy damage caused by wind and fallen trees with much of the work involving replacing poles, cross arms and getting downed lines up off the ground," Dietiker said. "Thousands of broken poles across Talquin's system combined with the Florida heat and swarming mosquitoes made this restoration extra difficult."
Myers said he was glad to be able to help and knows the other co-ops would do the same for Missouri.
"Who would have thought you would be leaving Fredericktown to go help another co-op in Florida," Myers said. "That part was really cool, but when you get there it's just like here. Everyone is glad to see you because their power's out and you get thank yous and people wanting to give you water."
Myers said the people were very grateful and even though they had been without power for several days, they were thoughtful and appreciative for the help.
"They’d been off for multiple days, and when they saw us they didn't know they were getting it back on that day or not," Myers said. "We were just working on the line. But oh, when they did, they’d be clapping and thanking us and people honking their horns and waving at you when they went by. It was pretty neat."
Myers said everybody would see the BREC name on their truck and ask where they were from.
"When we’d say southeast Missouri, they’d say 'you’ve got to be kidding me. You came all way to Florida to help us,'" Myers said. "The co-op world is pretty amazing really. They're always a good group of guys when you get there and they look out for each other. They keep things safe just like we do. It's been like that everywhere I’ve went. I’ve been to South Carolina, Florida, Louisiana. When I can, I’ll go."
Myers was born and raised in Fredericktown and has worked for BREC for 21 years starting his career out as a gas boy and working his way up.
"I have two little girls one that's 5 and one that's 15 months," Myers said. "They was glad to see daddy home, and I was glad to be back. She had just started walking when we left. She was wobbly. And when I got back she was running through the house.
Myers said he missed his family but was glad to be helping where he was needed.
"It took us two and a half to three hours to go the last 12 to 15 miles to get there," Myers said. "We didn't have any trouble until we got there. They were moving trees out of the road and you’d start to see lots of damage, it was really rough. Billboards just flattened off."
Myers said their crew was located 50 to 60 miles inland and they were working on more wide spread issues as compared to the catastrophic scenes toward the coast.
"Where we were, you wouldn't see the whole forest completely gone, but there would be several trees down," Myers said. "If you got closer to the coast it was more flattening than we were."
Myers said BREC and Dietiker did a great job preparing them for the journey by filling their truck with bug spray, wipes, snacks etc.
"They never know what the situation is going to be like," Dietiker said. "Usually the hosting co-op will do what they can with the resources that they have, but you are headed that way thinking I don't know where I am going to sleep. Lets go."
Myers said they were lucky this time as they stayed in a hotel with power, but on previous trips, they slept in storm trailers.
The crews' 16 to 17 hour days were met with heat, mosquitoes, fire ants and more, but the appreciation of the people kept them moving forward.
"One place we went there was an 80-year-old man who came out," Myers said. "He was glad to see us. He’d been out for a few days and he was just chipper as can be. He had to show us his kumquat bush, which we’d never seen one of those, and he was feeding us those."
Myers said the man also offered them fresh boiled peanuts which ended up tasting much better than the ones from a can.
Crews also enjoyed some deer meat from a thankful co-op member who they came across cooking in his front yard.
"I saw this guy out in his yard cooking, and I didn't think much of it," Myers said. "He doesn't have power. That's just what he's doing. We were over there straightening the line out and trying to get it all back together and he said 'hey I have fresh venison do you want some.'"
Myers said at first they declined the offer assuring the man they were well taken care of by the co-op.
"He said 'no, really my wife left me, and I’ve got to cook,'" Myers said. "I looked at him kind of funny I guess, and he said 'well she just left for a while. She didn't really leave. She was trying to get somewhere that had power.'"
Myers said the man had a fish fryer with a skillet on top and was frying his deer.
"It was probably some of the best we've ever had," Myers said.
Those affected by the storm continue to sing the praises of linemen who left their own homes to bring power back to theirs. Missouri’s electric cooperatives have a long history of lending a helping hand to their cooperative peers in trying times. Under the cooperative’s mutual aid program, cooperatives requesting assistance are responsible for all labor and equipment costs incurred by co-ops lending assistance.
Missouri’s assistance efforts were spearheaded by the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives. The Jefferson City-based association represents all 47 of Missouri’s electric cooperatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.