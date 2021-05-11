Powerline meeting draws 200

Henry stated that it was exceptionally rare at any time for a court to deny an eminent domain case from going forward because it’s not for a public purpose.

“It’s already been recognized for electric utilities and co-ops, that is a public purpose,” he said. “The requirement isn’t that the project itself is necessary, the requirement of necessity is that the property that’s being acquired is necessary to fulfill the process.”

Henry also discussed fair market value of property, liabilities of property owners and utilities using the easement and what a property owner should do and not do during negotiations. He talked about when a property owner can and cannot allow land agents on the property. Henry then took some questions from the audience.

When questioners asked how to stop the project altogether, Henry said he has never heard of a project being cancelled. He did say that after a lot of resistance, Ameren did move one project to run along existing transmission lines.

Carron then spoke about several petitions being circulated by the group.