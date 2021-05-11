Powerline meeting draws 200

Ste. Genevieve County landowners and other interested residents turned out for a public meeting concerning the controversies around a proposed powerline across the northern part of the county by Wabash Valley Power Alliance and Citizens Electric Corporation.
About 200 people were in attendance for the meeting Friday evening at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Bloomsdale. Also at the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Garry Nelson and Associate Commissioners Karen Stuppy and Randy Ruzicka. State Reps. Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway (R-Festus) and Dale Wright (R-Farmington) were also in attendance. Representatives of Citizens Electric and Wabash Valley were invited but were not in attendance.
Heather Carron is a landowner potentially being affected by the proposed powerline and is leading a group of the people opposed to the project. She began the meeting by explaining the powerline project.
“These lines will involve a new construction of a 69kv powerline,” she said. “The construction will consist of 80 foot steel monopoles that will be set approximately 10 poles per mile. The line will be approximately 19 miles and connect the Salem Bulk Substation, which is located east of Farmington, to the Valley View Substation, located north of Bloomsdale.
"Construction will take approximately two years. Per Wabash Valley’s website, this project will strengthen grid reliability and support growing energy needs. It will energize two future substations along its path somewhere along Highway OO (Kinsey) and somewhere near Sprott Road. The new substations will spread the load that is served by the existing substations.”
The project per Wabash Valley’s website will not result in a noticeable rate increase for Citizens' cooperative members.
Carron then spoke about the worries of farmers and other property owners along the proposed routes.
“Since late last fall, concerns have been raised about this powerline and its effect on health, destruction of land and property values, just to name a few,” she said. “These concerns have been voiced by many of you, and tonight you will have an opportunity to educate yourself about landowner rights, as well as voice your concerns to the individuals who have graciously volunteered to be here.”
Paul Henry, an attorney of the Denlow and Henry Law Firm in St. Louis that specializes in eminent domain law, was the featured speaker. He spoke about property owners' rights and utilities' rights and how the utilities could use eminent domain for property easements.
“I want to explain to you what your rights will be as a property owner if or when this project starts to go forward,” he said.
He spoke about the restrictions of eminent domain.
“The first restriction is property can only be taken if it’s for public use. The second restriction is only that property which is necessary for the public use can be taken. Finally, the most important thing that you are here for, is that just compensation must be paid to the property owner.”
Henry stated that it was exceptionally rare at any time for a court to deny an eminent domain case from going forward because it’s not for a public purpose.
“It’s already been recognized for electric utilities and co-ops, that is a public purpose,” he said. “The requirement isn’t that the project itself is necessary, the requirement of necessity is that the property that’s being acquired is necessary to fulfill the process.”
Henry also discussed fair market value of property, liabilities of property owners and utilities using the easement and what a property owner should do and not do during negotiations. He talked about when a property owner can and cannot allow land agents on the property. Henry then took some questions from the audience.
When questioners asked how to stop the project altogether, Henry said he has never heard of a project being cancelled. He did say that after a lot of resistance, Ameren did move one project to run along existing transmission lines.
Carron then spoke about several petitions being circulated by the group.
“Please sign them, we need your support,” she said. “Even though you may not really be affected by the lines, there’s still consequences to our tax dollars. If you live a quarter of a mile from a substation, you could still feel the effects of these lines. Our property values will probably not be the same. What we need from you is to let your voices be known.”
Citizens Electric will be hosting a Virtual Webex meeting on May 12 at noon. Online registration will be at https://bit.ly/3fnBZRL, or join by phone at 1-406-418-9388 access code 187 997 9563. They will also host a phone meeting May 13 at 6 p.m. at 855-756-7520 ext. 72871#.
