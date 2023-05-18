Bonne Terre has lost one of its hardest- and longest-working firefighters.

Henry “Wayne” Pratte, 74, died May 9 at Parkland Health Center North. His visitation is being held Friday, May 19, from 6 p.m. until the memorial service begins at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home, with Rich Barker officiating.

Pratte was the fire chief of Big River Fire Department for 25 years, and was also the fire chief of the Bonne Terre City Fire Department.

“He was a leader in a lot of things. He accomplished some groundbreaking things in our county,” said his brother, David Pratte, who is the current chief of the Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department. “He was one who always tried to move things forward. He had a dedicated group of men he was surrounded by, and they stuck with him through the highs and lows, they built where there was nothing to build on. He did a lot of extraordinary things for fire service in his time.”

He strived to support the departments and furnish them with equipment and gear. In the early part of the 2000s, he traveled with other local firefighters to lobby in Jefferson City for a firefighter education trust fund and equipment grants during the days when Bob Ward, R-Bonne Terre, was Speaker of the House and Danny Staples, D-Eminence, led the Senate.

He led the charge to persuade voters to establish a fire protection district. He was also fire chief when Big River FD broke ground on their present station on Vo Tech Road. In 2001, when a large tire-salvage place located on U.S. 67 – acres of piled-up tires lying amid the trees—caught fire and burned for days, Pratte’s was one of several local fire departments who received reimbursement money from the EPA to cover the costs of successfully extinguishing the black-smoke smoldering blaze. Big River FD received the most money of all the departments.

"We needed some equipment but really didn't have the money. We've been holding off on buying it, waiting on this,” he said.

Pratte was born, raised and died in Bonne Terre, but in at least one aspect, he was a man of the world— in his ham radio hobby.

In the Dec. 10, 2006, edition of the Daily Journal, Pratte was interviewed in an article about the local ham radio operators, and said, "It's a great hobby. You get to talk to people around the world and learn about other countries." He recollected he'd spoken with other radio operators from Russia, Africa, Europe, South America, Australia, the Caribbean, and the South Pole. He even connected with someone who lived with five other people at a Norwegian weather station located above the Arctic Circle.

One conversation stood out for him. He'd arrived home from McDonnell Douglas about 1:30 a.m. and connected with a man in England who was almost like a twin.

"I traveled 75 miles to work in the aeronautical industry and he traveled 80 miles a day to work in the aeronautical industry," he said. "He was married with two kids and so was I. We had the same urge to travel. It was like talking to myself. It was amazing, all we had in common."

Pratte was born Sunday, Jan. 16, 1949, to the late Henry and Mary (Nash) Pratte. He was preceded in death by his siblings Pete Griffin, Connie Brewer, Norma Pettus, Bessie Borchers, Mabel Zimmermann, Rose Neel and Herb Griffin.

Survivors include his son, Ryan Cordell Pratte and daughter Paula Pratte; mother of his children, Glenda Pratte; siblings Joe Pratte, Nancy (Mark) Mayberry and David (Lorri) Pratte.

Pratte retired from Boeing-McDonnel Douglas as a machinist-tool and die maker. In his free time, he loved to fish and was also a ham Radio operator. He was a member of the Primrose Baptist Church in Bonne Terre.