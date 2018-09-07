Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center held a preregistration kickoff Aug. 30 for this fall’s “Walk for Life” fundraiser.
The annual walk takes place Oct. 13 with registration held that morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m. and the Walk for Life following at 10 a.m.
This year’s theme is “Because Every Life has Value.”
As has been the case for the past several years, the route starts at the entrance of Columbia Park in Park Hills — not the resource center. Participants walk twice around the park’s walking trail. They are welcome to walk, run, push a stroller or wheelchair, pull a wagon or walk a dog. Note, however, that all pets must be leashed.
Walk brochures (donation forms) are available at PRC, but they are not necessary to participate. The PRC is open from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Forms are also available by contacting the PRC by phone at 573-431-6001.
"Tell us how many you need, and we'll make sure they're ready for you," said Amanda Little, PRC director of development.
Little also reminded Walk for Life participants that all donations must be turned in on or before the day of the walk and all money should be collected before arriving at the event.
There is no doubt that the Walk for Life holds a significant spot on Parkland PRC's calendar.
“The Walk of Life is one of our two major fundraisers each year,” Little explained. “It provides resources to do what we do in the community for the rest of the year. We appreciate the way our community has supported us in the past and continues to support us even more."
According to Little, over the past decade, the PRC has had more than 16,000 appointments.
"Through the generous support of our community we continue to offer classes for moms, but have expanded to include dads' classes, sexual abuse recovery classes, healthy relationship classes for teens, an abortion recovery class and parent support classes.
"We invite everyone in the community to take part in this year's Walk for Life," she said. "It doesn't matter how old or young you are, if you are married or single or whether or not you've ever been a parent. Everyone who participates in this event has a great time and leaves with a wonderful feeling because they know they've helped out a great cause."
