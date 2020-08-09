PRCA rodeo a success

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Farmington Auto Plaza Group PRCA Rodeo saw a large turnout Friday and Saturday night at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds.

This year’s PRCA Rodeo marked its ninth year coming through the Parkland. Rodeo contestants wore pink in a show of support for those affected by breast cancer.

Contestants from all over the country came out to compete for the chance to make it to the circuit finals and the Wrangler National Finals in December in Las Vegas.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

