PRCA Rodeo coming to the fairgrounds

This year very well could be the biggest pro rodeo that the crowd at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds has ever seen, according to Regional PRCA Rodeo Chairman Mike Hinkebein.

The Farmington Auto Plaza Group PRCA Rodeo was originally scheduled to take place over Memorial Day weekend but was rescheduled to Aug. 7-8 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event has taken place at the fairgrounds since 2012.

“This rodeo normally has a full slate of contestants each year around 160 to 170 contestants,” Hinkebein said. “This year, we are planning on two or three times that amount, but we will be ready. All the rodeos being held since the virus restrictions have started lifting have seen record number of contestants. We are expecting the same.”

The rodeo is set to start at 7:30 each night. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under. Military Night is Friday night; valid military IDs receive $2 off.

All the competitors are "hungry," Hinkebein said, as they have basically been shut down from March to June with many of the rodeos being cancelled. He is expecting contestants from all over, from the Canadian border to the Florida Keys.