PRCA Rodeo coming to the fairgrounds

This year very well could be the biggest pro rodeo that the crowd at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds has ever seen, according to Regional PRCA Rodeo Chairman Mike Hinkebein.
The Farmington Auto Plaza Group PRCA Rodeo was originally scheduled to take place over Memorial Day weekend but was rescheduled to Aug. 7-8 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event has taken place at the fairgrounds since 2012.
“This rodeo normally has a full slate of contestants each year around 160 to 170 contestants,” Hinkebein said. “This year, we are planning on two or three times that amount, but we will be ready. All the rodeos being held since the virus restrictions have started lifting have seen record number of contestants. We are expecting the same.”
The rodeo is set to start at 7:30 each night. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under. Military Night is Friday night; valid military IDs receive $2 off.
All the competitors are "hungry," Hinkebein said, as they have basically been shut down from March to June with many of the rodeos being cancelled. He is expecting contestants from all over, from the Canadian border to the Florida Keys.
The rodeo is sanctioned through the PRCA Great Lakes circuit and the adjoining PRCA Southwest circuit, although contestants from other circuits can compete, he said. It will be counted to their overall earnings for the year. For the contestants in those two circuits, they will not only be competing for money, but for the chance to make it to the circuit finals and the Wrangler National Finals in December in Las Vegas.
The rodeo also aligns with the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, which is Aug. 5-8, allowing contestants to hit both rodeos while in the area.
“With the shortage of rodeos in the nation, then being on a weekend with another ProRodeo only an hour and half away, it’s a situation that many contestants will take advantage of,” Hinkebein said.
PRCA events in Springfield and Ashland have been cancelled.
Hinkebein said he doesn’t want to project what will happen between now and rodeo weekend. Things are ever-evolving with the pandemic and restrictions, but he said they are following local health department and CDC recommendations and PRCA rules.
“This is an outdoor event,” he added. “There is bleacher seating. As of (Monday), we are making signage asking people to use their own judgment and use the precautions that are in place. If they want to do more, like wear a mask, that’s their prerogative.”
There will be seven events. The rough stock events are bull riding, bareback riding, and saddle bronc riding. The timed events are team roping, calf tie-down roping, steer wrestling, and women’s barrel racing.
“During the performances, everyone will get to see the strength, athletic abilities, stamina and how these animals and cowboys and cowgirls alike take center stage, competing for a place in the money,” Hinkebein said.
The rodeo is a family-friendly event, according to Hinkebein, with entertainment for all ages. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Games for kids will start each night at 6:30. Prizes will be awarded for calf-head roping and stick-horse barrel racing. There will also be pony rides.
Food vendors will include Hillybilly Shack, Concessionaire Extraordinaire, and Grandma’s Sugar Shack.
“Once the performance starts, our announcer, Trey Windhorst, will keep everyone informed and work with this year’s barrel man, ‘Smiley’ Todd Pettigrew, keeping people entertained,” Heinkebein added. “Our music director, ‘Rocket Ryan’ Litwin, will keep the tunes going throughout the night.”
Hinkebein said the event would not be possible without the sponsors and volunteers.
“As a committee and board, we just like to see it all come together and everyone have a good time with it,” he said. “It’s about doing something we love.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.