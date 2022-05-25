PRCA Rodeo returns to SFC Fairgrounds this weekend

The 11th annual pro rodeo returns to the area this weekend with a large crowd expected at the two-day event in St. Francois County.

The Cole's Tractor & Equipment Inc. PRCA Rodeo will take place Friday and Saturday at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds, located at 1450 E. Woodlawn Dr. The event has taken place at the fairgrounds since 2012.

Regional PRCA Rodeo Chairman Mike Hinkebein said he is looking forward to a great turnout, and organizers are making preparations for the many spectators expected to come out and enjoy the rodeo this year.

"With advance ticket sales and the interest in it, we are expecting a big crowd," Hinkebein said. "We're bringing in more bleachers. I'm hoping for 4,000 people over the weekend."

The rodeo is set to start at 7:30 each night. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under. Military Night is Friday night; valid military IDs receive $2 off.

The rodeo is sanctioned through the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Great Lakes circuit and the adjoining PRCA Southeast circuit. However, Hinkebein explained that contestants from other circuits could compete. The competition will be counted in their overall earnings for the year. The contestants in those two circuits will not only compete for money, but also for the chance to make it to the circuit finals and the Wrangler National Finals in December in Las Vegas.

There is $11,000 in added prize money on the line this year.

"That's what we add to it and, based on the amount of contestants, it could go up from there," Hinkebein explained. "The prize money is divided amongst the seven events."

He said contestant spots in the seven events were essentially full and estimated there would be more than a hundred competitors over the two days.

"We have a good set of contestants," Hinkebein said. "We have a good trick act too."

Hinkebein said the Navarre's Trick Riders would be featured during events, as well as Rodeo Clown Ronald Barton.

PRCA Rodeo Announcer Trey Windhorst will keep everyone informed during the two-day competition. Music Director Ryan Litwin will keep the crowd harmonically entertained.

"The U.S. Marine Corp. Mounted Color Guard and their mustangs are going to be here both nights," Hinkebein noted. "They're from Barstow, California, and they're passing through."

There will be seven events. The rough stock events are bull riding, bareback riding, and saddle bronc riding. The timed events are team roping, calf tie-down roping, steer wrestling, and women's barrel racing.

Hinkebein mentioned the rodeo events would be broadcast on the Cowboy Channel, available through the Cowboy Channel App.

The PRCA Rodeo is a family-friendly event, Hinkebein said, with entertainment for all ages. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Games for kids will start each night at 6:30, and prizes will be awarded for stick-horse barrel racing. There will also be a dummy roping setup for the kids to hone their skills.

Food vendors will include Roxie's, Sweet Alamode, Cheese Shack, Concessionaire Extraordinaire, Grandma's Sugar Shack, and Luna Ice. Craft vendors will be set up, where event-goers can check out handmade crafts of steel, cotton, and leather goods.

Hinkebein said organizers wanted to thank all of this year's sponsors and volunteers.

"Without the sponsors and the community helping, there's no way this rodeo would happen," he said.

All of this year's stock is supplied by Universal Pro Rodeos.

