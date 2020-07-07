Preferred Hospice plans new RFL fundraiser
0 comments

Preferred Hospice plans new RFL fundraiser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Every year Preferred Hospice organizes a 5K fundraiser at Mineral Area College to raise money for Relay For Life. This year they have been asked to postpone the race due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So Preferred Hospice Community Outreach Representative Tammie Lambert has come up with an alternative fundraiser: a Design for Life T-shirt contest.

“The fundraiser will have an interesting twist and provide a unique opportunity to those with a creative side,” Lambert said.

Residents from 24 nursing homes across the nine counties that Preferred Hospice serves will be given the opportunity to create an original design for the front of a T-shirt. Three winners from each facility will be chosen and given certificates. Three overall winners will be announced and the overall winning design will be printed on shirts.

The nursing home that the overall winner calls home will receive a traveling trophy presented to them during a root beer float social.

The T-shirts with the winning design will be printed and sold by Preferred Hospice with all the profits going to Relay For Life.

Winning designs will be shown on the Preferred Hospice Facebook page. If you would like purchase a T-shirt, please call Lambert at 573-756-9800.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pursuit ends in crash Monday
Accidents

Pursuit ends in crash Monday

  • Updated

A woman has been charged after a police pursuit that began in Madison County Monday and ended with an accident in St. Francois County.

Bear sighted in Potosi
Local News

Bear sighted in Potosi

  • Updated

Sunday evening before 6 p.m., Washington County Emergency Management announced a bear sighting and issued a warning to residents in the Potosi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News