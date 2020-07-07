Preferred Hospice plans new RFL fundraiser

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every year Preferred Hospice organizes a 5K fundraiser at Mineral Area College to raise money for Relay For Life. This year they have been asked to postpone the race due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So Preferred Hospice Community Outreach Representative Tammie Lambert has come up with an alternative fundraiser: a Design for Life T-shirt contest.

“The fundraiser will have an interesting twist and provide a unique opportunity to those with a creative side,” Lambert said.

Residents from 24 nursing homes across the nine counties that Preferred Hospice serves will be given the opportunity to create an original design for the front of a T-shirt. Three winners from each facility will be chosen and given certificates. Three overall winners will be announced and the overall winning design will be printed on shirts.

The nursing home that the overall winner calls home will receive a traveling trophy presented to them during a root beer float social.

The T-shirts with the winning design will be printed and sold by Preferred Hospice with all the profits going to Relay For Life.

Winning designs will be shown on the Preferred Hospice Facebook page. If you would like purchase a T-shirt, please call Lambert at 573-756-9800.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0