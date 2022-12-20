Prepare ahead of time for cold, snow

The winter weather expected this week has already been labeled by the National Weather Service’s St. Louis office as a “multi-hazard winter storm.” Multiple inches of snow, dangerous wind chills up to 35 degrees, and strong gusty winds are expected.

According to the NWS’s website, “Confidence is high that dangerous wind chills will occur Thursday evening through Saturday from a combination of strong winds and very cold temperatures.”

Snowfall amounts are still uncertain and will hinge on how quickly surface temperatures cool below freezing.

So what can you do to prepare for this winter storm?

Tip 1: Stock up with ready to eat foods, bottled water and medications. Projected high wind gusts could cause power outages, so bottled water and nonperishable foods are requirements. Don’t forget essentials such as toilet paper and paper towels.

Tip 2: Prepare your home.

Use heating sources safely (cover open flames, use proper ventilation when using alternative heat sources, etc.).

Water lines which run along exterior walls need to be insulated so they will be less likely to freeze.

Let hot and cold water trickle from faucets to help avoid freezing, and keep cabinet doors open.

Caulk or weatherstrip drafty doors and windows. For outdoor areas, disconnect garden hoses. Shut off and drain water from pipes which lead to outside faucets.

Cut away tree branches which could fall on your home or on power lines.

Tip 3: Create an emergency kit for your vehicle.

If you’ll be traveling anywhere, be sure to have water, food such as granola bars, blankets, hat and gloves, first aid kit, ice scraper, flashlight with batteries, jumper cables, and basic tool kit (screwdriver, pliers, etc.).

Keep your cell phone charged.

Make sure your car has a full tank of gas so you can stay warm if you become stranded.

A bag of sand or ice melt is handy to keep inside your vehicle. This can be used to help get your car out of an icy spot or prevent a fall on the ice.

Tip 4: Protect your pets by taking them inside.

If it isn’t possible to take animals inside, provide adequate shelter to keep them warm and dry. They will need access to fresh water that is not frozen.

Tip 5: Protect yourself.

If you must go outside during extremely cold weather, wear layers of warm clothing and cover your skin.

Limit your time spent outdoors.

Watch for signs of hypothermia and frostbite.

When temperatures are dangerously cold, it’s safest to stay inside if possible. But if you must travel, be sure to alert someone before you leave so they know your destination and approximate time of arrival. Then if you are in an accident or stranded somewhere, emergency responders can find your location.

Traveling

According to the National Weather Service, snow will begin moving into northwest Missouri Wednesday night and move across the state throughout the day Thursday. Blowing and drifting snow as well as possible whiteout conditions will make driving dangerous, and sub-zero wind chills can be life-threatening if motorists become stranded. In some parts of Missouri, precipitation could start as rain and quickly turn to snow with potential flash freezing of roadways.

“Cleanup, particularly during overnight hours, could take longer than usual after the snow ends because the chemicals used to treat the roads lose their effectiveness in bitterly cold temperatures,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT’s chief safety and operations officer. “Snowfall totals are manageable, but high winds and bitterly cold temperatures will make clearing the roads difficult. Motorists should take extra preparations before you take to the road.”

If you need to travel, make sure you have a full tank of gas, blankets, gloves and provisions like water and snacks in the event of an emergency. Make sure your cellphone is fully charged, but never use it while driving. If you should slide off the road, or are involved in a crash, stay inside your vehicle with your seat belt buckled until help arrives.

“This is expected to be a dry snow which can create blizzard-like whiteout conditions around our snowplows,” Allmeroth said. “Many snowplow operators are new, and this will be their first winter event. If you encounter a snowplow or salt trucks on the road, always give them room to work. Do not tailgate or try to pass. Remember that a snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they may not see you.”

Check current Missouri road conditions on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android phones. You can also find road conditions and warnings by following MoDOT on Facebook and Twitter or by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Fire/heating risks

State Fire Marshal Tim Bean is urging Missourians to be extra cautious heating their homes as the most frigid temperatures of the season push into the state. Each year, space heaters account for about one-third of home heating fires and 80 percent of heating fire deaths. Space heaters are the leading cause of home fires in the months of December, January and February, according to the National Fire Protections Association.

“The weather forecast calls for temperatures to plummet across Missouri this week, and we know that fire risks rise dramatically as people turn to supplemental heating sources to keep their homes warm,” Fire Marshal Bean said. “Many people do not understand the risks space heaters pose when misused, leading to deadly fires that could be prevented.”

When temperatures in Missouri plunged in February 2015, space heaters and supplemental heating sources were suspected in seven deaths and six injuries in less than a week. This week temperatures across most of Missouri are expected to drop below zero with wind chill values as low as 30 degrees below zero due to wind gusts as high as 40-50 miles per hour.

Bean stressed two key factors leading to heating fires: not using space heaters and other heating sources as they are designed to be used, and not having smoke alarms in their homes.

“Space heaters are designed to be used to supplement primary heating sources; that’s where the name comes from, they’re meant to help heat limited spaces in a residence that do not warm sufficiently from the primary heating source.” Bean said. “Also, people need to think of space heaters and smoke alarms as working together. Smoke alarms are essential in the home.”

The Red Cross can assist people who cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one. The Red Cross can help with a free smoke alarm installation. Sign up at redcross.org/smokealarmMO or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Remember these safety tips whenever heating equipment is used:

Turn off portable heaters whenever leaving the room or going to bed.

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment. The three-foot safety zone includes furniture, drapes, Christmas trees and electronics – anything that can burn.

Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.

Do not overload extension cords or outlets. Many extension cords and power strips are not designed to handle the load of an electric heater. Never place an electrical cord under a rug, to prevent the cord from overheating and causing a fire.

Never use an oven or other cooking devices to heat your home.

Never use an outdoor propane heater indoors.

Make sure your home has working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms by testing them monthly.

Also, remember that fire risks rise during the holidays as families gather for celebrations that include candles, decorations, and increased use of fireplaces and indoor cooking. Christmas and Christmas Eve follow closely behind Thanksgiving as the busiest days for the year for cooking fires.

Never leave a lighted Christmas tree or other decorative lighting displays unattended. Turn lights off when leaving the home or going to bed. Inspect lights for exposed or frayed wires, loose connections, and broken sockets. Do not overload extension cords or outlets and do not place an electrical cord under a rug.

Don’t keep the tree up for too long, allowing it to dry out.

Do not burn Christmas tree branches, treated wood, or wrapping paper in a home fireplace.

Avoid using real candles as part of decorations and remember to always exercise basic safety when using candles throughout the home.

Never leave children alone in a room with a lit candle.

Every home should be equipped with a fire extinguisher.