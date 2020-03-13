Preparing for a case in SFC

Amber Elliott, director of the St. Francois County Health Center, gave a report to the St. Francois County Commission on Tuesday morning about the coronavirus situation and the steps that the county would take in the case of an outbreak.
“COVID-19 is getting a lot of press right now for good reason,” she said. “We’ve put out some press releases in the Daily Journal and have been on the radio and have been trying to talk about this and have some information on our Facebook.
"It is concerning. We don’t want the public to panic, but we want people to be aware. Obviously, we know of some things right now are happening in St. Louis. We do not have any confirmed cases at this time (in St. Francois County). People are on edge a little bit.
“We do epidemiologic investigations all the time for different communicable diseases, and this will be no different. So, the health department does disease investigation contact tracing and when warranted we will initiate quarantines. Obviously in St. Louis that’s been a concern over the last 24 hours because someone broke quarantine. That certainly is a concern, we’ll say that when we investigate diseases, 99% of the people that we speak to are very compliant and understand the importance of protecting the public. But, there are going to be people that do not do that. In prior times we have initiated court orders for tuberculosis cases, we want to make sure to maintain the safety of the public at all times.”
According to Elliott, the health department is working closely with Parkland Hospital, St. Francois County Ambulance and local school districts, along with other institutions.
“I have talked with (St. Francois County Ambulance District Director David Tetrauly). We met with school administrators and they have pandemic plans, and really discussed what it might look like for quarantines especially,” Elliott said. "We are encouraging businesses to look at those processes and try to find ways to allow people to telecommute if they can, but we understand and we provide direct client services to the public. We understand that not every service can be done that way.
“We are also meeting with Mineral Area College (MAC) and working on their plan and really working with the nursing homes. The state inspects the nursing homes, so they are providing a lot of guidance to them and I know local nursing homes are limiting visitors at this time, and that is to protect the most vulnerable of the population.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler asked how information would be disseminated to the public if there was a problem.
“Preferably, there would be a joint statement between the people who are investigating the disease, so usually that’s going to be the doctor’s office and us,” Elliott said. “We have Facebook, that’s the quickest way to get information, but we certainly have relationships with the Daily Journal, both of the radio stations and providing what facility the testing occurs in, we would prefer to release a joint statement with them.”
Elliott said that there is currently no confirmed cases in St. Francois County, although they are continuously monitoring the situation.
“As of right now, we have not released any information about people under investigation,” she said. “Or people who are being monitored for travel."
“I want to reiterate, we do not have any confirmed cases at this time. I do know that we are doing investigations on people that are concerned at this time.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher mentioned that there are shortages of test kits and asked if the center had any.
“We have two test kits,” Elliott said. “They are state public health-funded test kits. We do not do the testing at the health center. However, if we have a doctor’s office who needs us to do the testing, the testing has to be approved through the state and then will get that test kit to the doctor’s office.
“Quest and Labport both are able to do testing at this time. They do not have to fill out the person under investigation form through the state, they can send that straight to Quest or Labport. That means we probably will not get notification of a person under investigation if they send that to a private lab and it’s negative, we will only get that if it’s positive. We’ve encouraged the doctor’s offices to let us know if they have anyone who they believe is under investigation or they are going to test.”
Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland asked who would enforce a quarantine.
“That would be a coordination between us and the sheriff’s office, most likely,” Elliott said. “If there is a positive case and we are issuing quarantines around the family members.
"Quarantine is for people who are not ill. Isolation is for people who are ill. We will issue a quarantine, we plan to do that by official notification methods and document very well how those quarantines are taking place. We are able to do some things to help them stay in quarantine. In St. Louis County, they said that they have people patrolling this person’s house.
“The health center does have the statutory authority to quarantine and also the director of public health of Missouri. Any quarantines are not taken lightly, we know that is a huge disruption of someone’s life.”
Emergency Management Director Dan Duncan reported on how his department will respond to any potential outbreaks.
“We met last week at the health department as far as what emergency management will do,” he said. “We will assist them with whatever they need, whether we have to go help them deliver stuff, if somebody is confirmed or isolated.
"We have been in close contact with [Elliott], we are going to continue to do it, the information she is talking about on her social media page, we are pushing out on the SFC Emergency Management page to focus as well.
“As far as the communications side, effective yesterday, our mass notification signup is up and live. I have it on our website page on the emergency management tab. [when you sign up] you are not only in the system not only for weather warnings but you can opt in for whatever watches and warnings you want to receive. We will also have that database in the event that we need to send out a mass notification to folks here in St. Francois County.”
For more information, the St. Francois County web site: sfcgov.org or contact St. Francois County Health Center: 573-431-1947 or http://sfchc.org.
