Preparing for a case in SFC

Elliott said that there is currently no confirmed cases in St. Francois County, although they are continuously monitoring the situation.

“As of right now, we have not released any information about people under investigation,” she said. “Or people who are being monitored for travel."

“I want to reiterate, we do not have any confirmed cases at this time. I do know that we are doing investigations on people that are concerned at this time.”

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher mentioned that there are shortages of test kits and asked if the center had any.

“We have two test kits,” Elliott said. “They are state public health-funded test kits. We do not do the testing at the health center. However, if we have a doctor’s office who needs us to do the testing, the testing has to be approved through the state and then will get that test kit to the doctor’s office.