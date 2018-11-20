Thanks to the efforts of Shared Blessings, the Bonne Terre-based non-profit transitional housing, along community members, thousands of needy Parkland residents will be enjoying a delicious Thanksgiving dinner once again this year instead of going hungry.
"This is our sixth year of preparing and delivering free Thanksgiving meals," said Shelly Bess, Shared Blessings director. "It started because our county announced that we would have more kids go home in that school district that would not eat again until they went back to school. That’s what started this whole thing. That first year we fed 500 and it has grown by 500 every year. Last year was right at 2,500 meals."
Bess explained that preparations for Thanksgiving started in earnest for Shared Blessings about two weeks ago.
"You know, the community puts this meal on and we reach out through the building of Shared Blessings, but it is the community that comes out and reaches into these homes that have no food," she said. "When we deliver those meals, I would unfortunately say that 50 percent of those meals go into homes where there is no other food.
"Again, it’s our community that makes this happen. We announced at the very get-go that Shared Blessings receives no benefit from it, but at the same time it doesn’t cost us because the community brings in the food, provides the manpower and turns in the names of those who need the meals.
"We get those from the low-end housing. We get those from the senior Meals-on-Wheels around us, but the community calls in and says, ‘I know these folks don’t have food.’ As long as the community provides all of that, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday we go out on those routes where we know we will find the folks who need the food."
In recent days, Shared Blessings received some big help from a local family who wanted to do a special project at the shelter.
“They came in around April and told us that they wanted to redo our kitchen because they had been there during our Thanksgiving outreach,” Bess said. “So, they made a plan but then we didn’t hear from them again until around Halloween. I was a little apprehensive, but they said, ‘Within three days we’re gonna get it done.’ They did, and it is marvelous. You wouldn’t recognize it."
The group began its renovation work in the kitchen on the first of November and finished it within the time period it had been promised.
“They moved our kitchen sink to make it where it flows,” Bess said. “We will have no problem assembling the plates of food for Thanksgiving this year or ever again. We’ve always had to leave our cabinets open and keep the heater running so our pipes wouldn’t freeze in the wintertime.
“They moved the sink off the exterior wall, painted everything, removed a wall between the dining room and the kitchen and opened it up where it flows the way it should have been all along. It’s just miraculous the difference they made in that building.”
Priscilla "Prissy" Sellers of Park Hills explained why her family took on the task of remodeling Shared Blessing’s kitchen.
“Usually we have family Thanksgiving together, but I think it was around two years ago that we were kind of dispersed as a family,” she said. “My one daughter, her husband and seven children were still here, and they heard about Shared Blessings. They said, ‘Why don’t we just go down there and see what we can do to pitch in and help out?'
“They helped distribute food they were delivering to the community for Thanksgiving Day. My daughter was so impressed with the work that Shared Blessings was doing in reaching out to the community and helping out those in need, but she saw they were in need themselves. They were a little disorganized and she realized with a little rearrangement they could become more expedient in doing their work.”
Sellers had been involved in catering for years and knew her way around a kitchen — and so, both she and her daughter knew how a kitchen could be better organized to make that task easier for everyone involved.
“My daughter brought the idea back to our family — there’s 22 of us in our family right here,” Sellers explained. “She asked, ‘Do you think that, if we can get permission from them, we can go in and reorganize their kitchen and dining room to operate more efficiently?’”
The family decided it sounded like a great idea and, after receiving permission from Shared Blessings, began getting all of their schedules set up to get the work completed before this year’s Thanksgiving deliveries.
“We just started asking for volunteers,” Sellers said. “We talked to different Christian families interested in getting involved in community affairs. We said, ‘Here’s the needs. Here’s what we’d like to do. Here’s how we’d like to do it and we just need volunteers.’
“We went on Craig’s List and Buy, Sell, Trade trying to find stainless steel equipment to trade out what was in there. We wanted to get new flooring, paint — so, we’d just go out and talk to anybody we could asking if they could help with the labor or donations, help prepare food or whatever was needed.”
Sellers said people were “gracious” in giving to a project to help an organization that was already in the process of helping others.
“We didn’t have to reinvent the wheel,” she said.
Everybody got involved in the project. Children in the family as young as 4 picked up a paint roller and got after it.
“Of course, we came along later and put on a second coat,” Sellers said.
She also noted that, even though a color scheme for the project had not been provided the donors, it was obvious that God was in charge because all the paint and other materials donated were in a shade of gray that matched perfectly with the stainless steel.
Bess said, “We would have never been able to do anything like this without their help. It was unattainable for us to do any type of major renovation. We just do what we have to do to exist. We just don’t have it in our budget. That building was built in 1910 and so it always needs something. We were blessed early in the spring whenever we put out a fundraiser and insulated the walls. That was the first time they’d ever been insulated.”
So, with a beautiful and more efficient kitchen in place, Shared Blessings is ready to go and hitting the ground running on all cylinders — well, not so fast.
Asked if the organization has any last-minute needs that the community could help out with, Bess said, “Last year we prepared and sent out 75 turkeys and 25 hams. This year we’re trying to veer away from that many turkeys for safety reasons. Currently we have around 25 hams and five turkeys, so we’re desperately low.
"What we try to send out is a traditional Thanksgiving meal and so in the past we’ve been able to send out anything from cranberry sauce to a dessert, bottle of water and a roll. Whatever is in your mindset of what goes into a traditional Thanksgiving meal, we need it. It can come prepared or you can just send the ingredients.
"We will have a group come to the shelter starting on Wednesday and they will cook until Saturday. We prepare some of it there, but we also need to have some of it come to Shared Blessings ready to be placed on the to-go plates and sent out. Bring anything that’s already prepared sometime between Wednesday evening and Saturday morning. Uncooked items can be dropped by 24-hours a day at the shelter located at 518 Grove St.
She said they are feeding those who are hungry, but they have requests made for the most basic of human necessities.
"Last year we had a lady ask for a comb. We had another lady ask for a bar of soap. When the volunteers come back in tears because they’ve witnessed something they’ve never seen before. The next day, when we take that warm meal, we also take the necessities that we know they need."
