Presbyterian Manor accepting entries for 'Art is Ageless'

Senior artists in the Farmington area are invited to participate in Farmington Presbyterian Manor’s annual Art is Ageless exhibit and juried art competition April 26–28.

Entries of artistic works will be accepted from any area artist who is 65 years of age or older to exhibit and/or compete for an opportunity to be featured in the Art is Ageless calendar in 2023.

Artists compete in nine categories, including painting, drawing, photography, quilting and sculpture and may be designated as amateur or professional. The complete rules and category listing is found online at www.ArtIsAgeless.org. Local competition winners will join winners from 14 other Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America communities to be judged at the systemwide level.

Entry forms and information can be obtained by contacting Keely Jameson at 573-756-6768 or kjameson@pmma.org, or accessed online at ArtIsAgeless.org

Artists may choose to enter the exhibit only. For the competition, works are to have been completed in the past five years (since January 2017). Works to be entered for judging need to be at Farmington Presbyterian Manor by April 25.

Due to the uncertainty created by COVID-19, Farmington Presbyterian Manor plans to hold its event virtually for friends of the program on the community’s Facebook page and to announce winners during a Facebook Live event. Works will be on exhibit at the community for residents only.

The Art is Ageless program encourages Farmington Presbyterian Manor residents and other area seniors to express their creativity through its annual competition, as well as art classes, musical and dramatic events, educational opportunities and current events discussions throughout the year. Farmington Presbyterian Manor is a Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America community.

