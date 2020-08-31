Presbyterian Manor reports no new COVID-19 cases; 86 new cases in SFC

Farmington Presbyterian Manor has sounded the all clear following a second wave of mass testing for COVID-19 at the community, according to a release from the facility on Monday.
Negative test results came back for 113 residents and 137 staff members. Testing took place on Aug. 25-26.
Testing took place following positive tests of an essential healthcare worker and a contract healthcare worker that were announced on Aug. 24.
“We’re very pleased with this news and will continue to keep the safety and well-being of our residents and employees top of mind,” said Jeanne Gerstenkorn, PMMA’s infection preventionist and vice president for health and wellness.
The St. Francois County Health Center is recommending further testing at the community, which will take place Tuesday and Wednesday. Results of that round of testing will be announced when available.
The health care workers who tested positive for the virus earlier in the month will remain in isolation until cleared to return to work by the health center. Per CDC guidelines, team members may return to work once they have been symptom free for 24 hours without the aid of a fever reducer and demonstrate improvement in respiratory symptoms, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Upon their return to work, the facility plans to follow CDC recommendations related to work practices and restrictions.
Presbyterian Manor implemented a strict no visitor policy at the community and discontinued group activities and communal dining for the entire campus per guidelines released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the CDC on March 13.
All employees are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and best practices as these are continually updated. The community regularly reinforces with all staff that an employee should not report to work if he or she is experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness or not feeling well.
SFC stats
The St. Francois County Health Center confirmed one more COVID-19 related death on Monday, bringing the total of confirmed deaths to five.
“The community member was of advanced age and had other underlying medical conditions,” the health center’s update said. “There are three suspect deaths which the health center is awaiting a death certificate to verify the cause of death.”
The health center also reported 86 new confirmed cases on Monday. There are 550 active cases and 1,135 total cases.
Of the active cases, 104 are associated with the DOC outbreaks and 82 are related to long-term care facilities.
The health center is now reporting new cases on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in order to have more time for investigating cases.
Other counties
The Madison County Health Department announced on Sunday that it would be closed this week after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The office will reopen on Sept. 8.
“We feel this is the best option to protect the citizens of our county,” a release on health department’s Facebook page said. “We will be contacting all individuals that have appointments during this time frame to reschedule.”
The health department also reported the county has 74 active cases and 147 total cases.
The Ste. Genevieve Health Department reported six new cases on Monday. The county now has 13 active cases and 125 total cases.
The Iron County Health Department reported three new cases, bringing the county’s total to 76 cases and 13 active cases.
As of Saturday, the Washington County Health Department reported 114 active and 307 total cases. Of the active cases, 54 are associated with congregate settings.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
