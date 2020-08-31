Presbyterian Manor reports no new COVID-19 cases; 86 new cases in SFC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Farmington Presbyterian Manor has sounded the all clear following a second wave of mass testing for COVID-19 at the community, according to a release from the facility on Monday.

Negative test results came back for 113 residents and 137 staff members. Testing took place on Aug. 25-26.

Testing took place following positive tests of an essential healthcare worker and a contract healthcare worker that were announced on Aug. 24.

“We’re very pleased with this news and will continue to keep the safety and well-being of our residents and employees top of mind,” said Jeanne Gerstenkorn, PMMA’s infection preventionist and vice president for health and wellness.

The St. Francois County Health Center is recommending further testing at the community, which will take place Tuesday and Wednesday. Results of that round of testing will be announced when available.