Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America wins five awards

The winners of the 26th Annual Communicator Awards have been announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. With more than 6,000 entries received from across the U.S. and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals.

PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America) received awards of excellence for the PMMA corporate website (www.pmma.org) and community websites (www.presbyterianmanors.org/our-communities), and three awards of distinction—one for the giving website for PMMA, www.giving.presbyterianmanors.org, one for the Art is Ageless® website, www.artisageless.org, and one for the 2020 Art is Ageless calendar.

Locally, Presbyterian Manor is located at 500 Cayce St. in Farmington.

The Communicator Awards are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), a 600+ member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media.