Presidents' Day closings

State, federal and county offices will be closed Monday for Presidents' Day.
Bismarck City Hall offices will be closed.
Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed. Monday's trash will be picked up Wednesday.
Desloge City Hall will be closed. Monday's trash will be picked up Tuesday.
Farmington City Hall will be closed.
Fredericktown City Hall will be closed.
Leadington City Hall will be closed.
Park Hills City Hall and department offices will be closed. Monday's trash pickup will run Tuesday.
Leadwood City Hall will be open.
Mineral Area College's campuses will be closed, as well as most schools in the area.