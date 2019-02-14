Try 1 month for 99¢

Federal, state, county and many local offices will be closed on Monday for Presidents Day. 

Farmington city offices will be closed Monday.

Desloge city offices will be closed Monday. Trash that is scheduled for pickup on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday along with Tuesday's regular route. 

Leadington city offices will be closed Monday.

Bonne Terre city offices will be closed on Monday. Trash that is scheduled for pickup on Monday will be picked on Wednesday.

Park Hills city offices will be closed on Monday. Trash that is scheduled for pickup on Monday will be picked on Tuesday. Tuesday's trash pick-up will run as usual. 

Bismarck City Hall will be closed Monday. 

Fredericktown City Hall will be closed Monday.

Leadwood City Hall will be open Monday. 

