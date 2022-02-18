Pro-life center depends on community support

Responding to a recent Associated Press story in which it was reported that anti-abortion centers in mostly Republican-led states are reportedly receiving tens of millions of tax dollars to encourage women not to end their pregnancies, the executive director of the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center (PRC) contends this is not the case for the pro-life center in Park Hills that she leads.

Becky Laubinger has held the title of executive director at PRC since May 2014 when she succeeded the founder of the center, Kim Nash, who opened the non-profit in 2005, nine months, coincidentally, after the idea for PRC was first conceived.

“There are many centers that receive alternative to abortion grants and those go to help people in need with things like transportation, housing, food — some of those costs,” Laubinger said. “It’s awesome, but we have opted not to be part of that kind of grant because our center’s board decided to do as much as we can do without depending on the government for assistance. That’s part of what we want to accomplish with our clients too.

“There’s a time where sometimes assistance is necessary in life, but the goal is to get stable — personally and for your family — so that you can support yourselves and not have to depend on everyone around you to support you financially. We support each other emotionally, and relationships are awesome, but to be independent and self-sufficient is a goal we try to pass on to our clients, and so we want to operate in that way as a center.”

Laubinger could recall only one time that the PRC has received government assistance. It was when the center applied for and received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) which provides up to eight weeks of financial assistance to small businesses that maintain their payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That was just during that short period of time when the world was upended,” she said. “Everyone was staying at home. We didn’t know what was going to happen. It helped keep the center open and the staff didn’t have to look for work somewhere else during that chaos. That was it. We didn’t apply for a second loan or for other federal funding that was available. Some people tried to encourage us to apply for that on a community level, but we didn’t want ties with the government.”

Laubinger stressed that community support allows PRC to continue its mission without having to depend on government funding or opening a side business to keep its doors open.

“The community comes together to support the clients because they are in a time of need,” she said. “They need the support; they need the training. We want to see people become stable and successful — enjoying life and making the most of their opportunities and their gifts, because everyone has abilities.

“I think that abortion says that women are weak and incapable of caring for themselves and their kids — and that’s just a lie. We are capable of so much more. ALL of us are capable of so much more than we ever expect from ourselves. We help people to see a vision of themselves as strong enough to do more than they ever imagined, but we don’t send them off to do it on their own. We walk with them as they’re learning to do more.

According to Laubinger, helping families reach their God-given potential is neither quick nor easy. That’s why PRC has so many different facets to its ministry. One of the most practical ways the center helps new mothers and fathers is to provide them with items they need now that they have a new baby and perhaps other young children living in the home.

“We have almost anything someone would need for their babies and toddlers,” she said. “We have families who never had to buy diapers through all their diaper years — which is our goal to walk with families through the diaper years. They can come here from pregnancy until their child turns 3.

“We even see some families sometimes for just short-term mentorship if there’s a roadblock that’s come up because something is bumping relationally or familywise. We’ll meet with them. We’ll talk them through it and point them to other resources or we’ll do what we can to equip them overcome that hurdle.”

PRC has instituted in which families can earn points by attending classes offered at the center.

“We have families who save up points that they earn through the classes to get Christmas presents for their kids in our boutique or clothes closet,” Laubinger said. “That helps them budget in ways where money that’s coming in can be spent on heat and electric.

“They can get gifts by coming to class and putting in the time to do the homework. They can get great stuff here. Gifts for the kids that, again, people of the community support the center. But I love it because it’s not just a handout. People are able to have pride in what they have earned through participation in this program.”

The classes offered at PRC are practical and informative.

“We have everything from what to expect when you’re pregnant, labor and delivery, the first six months, and all those parenting things — the toddler years, tantrums, sibling rivalry — all those things you would expect with parenting classes — but we also offer life skills classes like home management, communication, and a relationships 101 type of class.

Laubinger shared the story of a family that experienced a dramatic change because the mother became involved in a PRC class.

“We had a family come through that had split,” she recalled. “The mother was on her own with her baby struggling to make ends meet. She started coming to classes, so she was able to provide for her baby, but then she also learned how to better communicate with the baby’s father. He started coming to classes. They had been estranged, but as she learned to communicate in a healthier way, he became more involved in their lives and started coming to classes as well.

“He learned about better communication, but also healing from some things from his past that had kept him from engaging well with his family. And so, by the time they left, they had gotten married, found stable jobs, became better educated, and were pursuing life as a family unit. Where she came feeling isolated and at her wit’s end of how she was going to care for her baby.”

Because PRC doesn’t accept government assistance to keep their doors open and programs running, Laubinger affirmed that the non-profit depends on community support to survive.

“Our funding is just from the community, so we do some events,” she said. “We have the Walk for Life and we do encourage year-end giving. We’re not government funded but the state of Missouri acknowledges how centers help families and the services they provide actually cost the state less in assistance programs.

"So, for people who choose to give to things like the PRC — and they also do it for food pantries, maternity homes, and some other agencies — they offer tax credits for people who give to places like us. We don’t see the tax dollars; we don’t see the state money, but if somebody chooses to give to us then they can apply for those tax credits. So, it’s a benefit to the centers when people give — obviously, because that’s how we operate — we don’t charge clients for any services, everything is free.”

Laubinger said the PRC accepts monetary gifts throughout the year, either through a secure donation on its website at parklandprc.com, on its Facebook page, by check ... or even baby bottle change.

“That change adds up and really helps our center,” she said. “None of us are getting rich. You can trust that your dollars are going to provide help for people in need — but it’s not a handout. It is empowering help.”

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.