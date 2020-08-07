Proclamation endorses Highway of History Project

The Fredericktown City Council passed a proclamation before its regular bi-monthly meeting late last month.
The proclamation endorses the proposed Highway of History Project as a Bicentennial Project for 2021. The State of Missouri will hold its bicentennial celebration throughout the year 2021.
As part of the proclamation, trails such as The Trail of Tears and The Plank Road are given recognition through proper signage and promotions.
St. Francois County DAR Member Nancy Cozean expressed to the council how important this project is to her and to the community.
"When I began to take trips through Fredericktown, I realized how close the Civil War battle was," Cozean said. "I had no idea how very close that battle was and when I looked at the fact that the union and the rebels were fighting in this area, at that courthouse, it became even more of a story. Then with the Trail of Tears coming through, it became even more of a real incredible story."
Cozean said when she began to look at the number of tribes that came through this area, and are still here, she realized even more of what an absolute gem the area is.
"There is no need, I think, for us to even think about traveling to other countries at this point," Cozean said. "Those Americans who are afraid of getting stuck in China, those Americans who are worried about getting to areas and can't get back, well we can give them what is called a stay-vacation."
Cozean said, by working together, the area communities can provide a wonderful stay vacation right here.
"We are doing it for a very good reason," Cozean said. "That is for our mom and pop stores who are having a difficult time. We are doing it because our kids are confused and hurt."
Cozean said many do not know what the community has to give and she thinks a good place to start is working together with things like signage.
"We have parks in this area, so people don’t have to worry about distancing they can come and stay as long as they want," Cozean said. "We hope they stay longer. We hope they re-explore this region. What I’m suggesting is we work together and we think about how we can complement each other, how we can encourage each other."
Cozean encouraged the council to think of stories which can be told to bring Americans home again and discover what great things are offered right here.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
